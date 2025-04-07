Photo Credit: Tennessee Titans team website

For the past 26 seasons, Mike Keith has been the radio voice of Tennessee Titans football on 104.5 the Zone in Nashville. But in 2025, that is set to change.

In January, Keith accepted a job to become the radio play-by-play announcer for his alma mater, the Tennessee Volunteers, a move that he has since called a “dream opportunity” that emerged following the retirement of longtime Volunteers broadcaster Bob Kesling.

Keith will be relinquishing his role with the Titans in accepting his new position. And on Monday, the Titans officially named his replacement, announcing in a press release that SEC Network play-by-play man Taylor Zarzour will be serving as the new radio voice of the team.

Zarzour is best known for his work at ESPN since 2015, serving as a broadcaster for a number of collegiate sports, including college football and college baseball, on the SEC Network. Additionally, he serves as a host and director for SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, where he is the lead radio voice during major championships.

In a statement in the Titans’ press release, Zarzour detailed how this move is an exciting one for both him and his family, who have had their sights on Nashville for quite some time.

“I know people always say this, when they get a job that they are excited about, how it is like a dream come true, or a chance of a lifetime,” Zarzour said in a statement about the new opportunity. “To sit here today, I can’t stop thinking about this opportunity, and I am really excited to get going. The things that are the most fulfilling to me are calling sporting events, doing football, and golf, but doing play-by-play and being the extension of a community. To be the voice of a team in a town my wife and I have always dreamed of living in, I can’t believe it. I am super excited about it.”

Zarzour did acknowledge the fact that following in Mike Keith’s footsteps will be a rather challenging task, but one that he relishes.

“I think the world of Mike,” said Zarzour of Keith. “I’ve always been a big fan of his, and think he’s always done such an incredible job of calling a game, but also being an extension of the community, of the fan base. And I will certainly try in my own way to create that connection as well. I am certainly not going to try to be him, I’ll try to be me. But, make no mistake, we are going to celebrate Mike forever, and we are going to play Mike’s greatest calls, and refer to his greatest calls. And, if (President and CEO) Burke (Nihill) gets mad at me, that’s fine, but I hope we name the radio booth in the new stadium after Mike Keith, and I mean that. He deserves that. It should be ‘The Mike Keith Radio Booth’ in the new stadium.”

The move for Taylor Zarzour is a homecoming of sorts for him. While he will be a new voice for Titans fans, some sports fans in Nashville may be familiar with him because he got his start in the city over two decades ago as a host for the Morning Sports Page on Sports Radio 560 in Nashville alongside Bob McClellan.

Upon hearing about his former co-host’s new opportunity, McClellan gave him a ringing endorsement as the new voice of the Titans.

“I knew he was destined for big things,” said McClellan. “He was all about it, was so happy to be there, eager to be a part of it. He definitely had the enthusiasm and the want-to to get to where he has gotten to now. So, to hear about this, it’s pretty cool. I’m fired up for him.”

Taylor Zarzour will be maintaining his responsibilities at the SEC Network and on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. So it’s safe to say that he will be a very busy man this coming fall.