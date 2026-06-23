Credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found the voice who’ll replace Gene Deckerhoff in their radio booth.

On Tuesday, the Bucs officially named Tony Castricone as their new radio play-by-play announcer and team insider. Castricone succeeds Deckerhoff, who retired after the 2025 season following nearly four decades as the voice of the franchise.

Castricone has been the University of Washington’s Director of Broadcasting for the last nine years, a role that includes radio play-by-play for the Huskies’ football and men’s basketball teams. Before that, he was the voice of the Clemson men’s basketball team from 2014 to 2017 and spent 7 years with IMG Academy, handling play-by-play and serving as a studio host, network manager, and content producer.

This is the second consecutive time that Castricone will be replacing a longtime legend, as his arrival at UW coincided with Bob Rondeau’s retirement after 37 years as the voice of the Huskies.

We’re excited to introduce Tony Castricone as the organization’s new radio play-by-play announcer 📻 With more than two decades of experience, @Castricone was selected to succeed Buccaneer legend Gene Deckerhoff and lead Buccaneers Radio Network coverage. Welcome to the Krewe,… pic.twitter.com/sJw5EtF03E — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 23, 2026

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with this extremely rare opportunity and this one-of-a-kind role within this fantastic franchise,” said Castricone. “I’d like to thank the Glazer family and everyone I met with during the interview process for their confidence in my abilities and for allowing me to live out this dream. I’d also like to congratulate Gene Deckerhoff on an iconic 37-year run. There will never be another Gene, and I’ll miss hearing his larger-than-life voice on gamedays. The thought of following in his legendary footsteps is humbling and exhilarating. My family and I cannot wait to be Buccaneers, to be Floridians, and to meet as many members of the Krewe as possible.”

Castricone will work alongside former Buccaneers tight end Dave Moore, who has been the team’s radio color analyst for 18 seasons.