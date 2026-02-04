Credit: Wilmington News Journal

The call to hold the Super Bowl on a Saturday instead of a Sunday isn’t new, but that isn’t stopping some intrepid sports fans from making the case.

There are few things as cemented as an American tradition like the Super Bowl being held on a Sunday. And there’s also no reason for the NFL to even consider changing that. The ratings are sky-high. They own the whole weekend (and week, to be honest). Sundays traditionally draw more eyeballs than Saturdays. And beyond all of that, it’s just what we do.

But WFAN evening host Tommy Lugauer made his case for why this cornerstone of Americana needs to change. Ultimately, his logic is the same as most people’s: they want the next day off to recover.

Tommy wants the Super Bowl to be moved to a Saturday 👀 @tommylugauer pic.twitter.com/yQLN9gbbZ3 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 2, 2026

“Here’s why I want the Super Bowl to be on a Saturday night,” said Lugauer. “Number one, it’s going to get massive ratings, so the NFL is going to be happy. It’s Saturday night. It’s prime time. It’s in the dead of winter. Everybody watches this game. It’s got an appeal for everybody. The game, the commercials, the halftime show, all the pomp and circumstances, the dog and pony show, people will be locked in.

“If you had it at 3: 00 a.m. on a Tuesday night on a channel that you had to lay down 50 bucks to watch it, pay-per-view. I think people would pay to watch the Super Bowl, especially considering that its one person gets it and we have a Super Bowl party, so you split the bill or one person handles the $50 cover charge, whatever.

“The reason I want the Super Bowl on a Saturday night: Because you know you’d have to go to work the next day. It’s just that mental, ‘I’m watching this game, but I know I got to go to work the next day.’ I’m speaking for everybody. I love going to work. But for the people that, I got to deal with my boss tomorrow.

“Saturday night, it’s the vibes. You could even go out after the Super Bowl, and you could really just have it be this big all-out celebration, and you don’t have to worry about work the next day. Not that you can’t get to work the next day, but then you have that day, Sunday, to just relax, recover, enjoy.”

To be fair, Lugauer isn’t alone on this. Dan Patrick and Kyle Brandt are among those who have called for Super Bowl Saturday. Barstool’s Steven Cheah recently made the demand as well.

There is a certain logic to the proposal, but the call is likely to fall on deaf ears. The current setup has worked too well for too long and generated too much money for the NFL and its broadcasting partners to consider messing with it like that. About the most they might be willing to do is move the game to a streaming service in the future, but even that will be a whole drama.