While the Chiefs and 49ers took center stage on NFL Opening Night, the star of the show was 11-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell.
While it features the star players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took center stage on Monday for the Super Bowl Opening Night, the evening had another star. Jeremiah Fennell, an 11-year-old reporter from Las Vegas, captured the attention of viewers.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Before the teams came out on stage, Fennell had a conversation with the NFL Network’s Michael Robinson. Fennell explained that he started working in sports journalism at seven. He got into it because while medical issues kept him from playing sports, he still “liked the sports environment” and wanted to be around them.

Then it came time to see what kind of an interviewer Jeremiah was.

The Chiefs were the first team to take the stage and Fennell went to their two most high-profile players, talking to Patrick Mahomes and later Travis Kelce.

Unsurprisingly, fans and NFL media members alike were quite impressed with Fennell’s work and looked forward to seeing and hearing a lot more from him in the future.

