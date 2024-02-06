11-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell interviews Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Photo Credit: NFL Network

While it features the star players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took center stage on Monday for the Super Bowl Opening Night, the evening had another star. Jeremiah Fennell, an 11-year-old reporter from Las Vegas, captured the attention of viewers.

And it’s not hard to see why.

Before the teams came out on stage, Fennell had a conversation with the NFL Network’s Michael Robinson. Fennell explained that he started working in sports journalism at seven. He got into it because while medical issues kept him from playing sports, he still “liked the sports environment” and wanted to be around them.

11-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell is stealing the show at Super Bowl Opening Night. ??️ #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/OB8amjWq6e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024

Then it came time to see what kind of an interviewer Jeremiah was.

The Chiefs were the first team to take the stage and Fennell went to their two most high-profile players, talking to Patrick Mahomes and later Travis Kelce.

Jeremiah Fennell got to interview Patrick Mahomes for NFL Network to kick off the media sessions at Super Bowl Opening Night. 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/g2uKFDFmlu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024

Jeremiah Fennell also interviewed Travis Kelce. “What are some of the funnest things you’ve done in Vegas so far?” Kelce: “Last year, we celebrated the Super Bowl win by going to the Wynn and going to Club XS. You can’t go to that yet, but maybe one day.” 🏈🎙️🤣 pic.twitter.com/lmBxfvUUVR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024

Unsurprisingly, fans and NFL media members alike were quite impressed with Fennell’s work and looked forward to seeing and hearing a lot more from him in the future.

mr. steal my job ?????? https://t.co/n6UG2IWImz — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 6, 2024

I’m tryna hire this kid. My #1 prospect. https://t.co/pYUrjvywe9 — Aaron Watershow (@TopKaiki) February 6, 2024

Without any exaggeration whatsoever, this youngster is a better interviewer than 90% of the peanuts working the AFL circuit. https://t.co/NcsTMXEsAZ — Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) February 6, 2024

This kid is better than Romo https://t.co/Ihex9FCYaZ — Josh Potter (@J_Potter) February 6, 2024

[Photo Credit: NFL Network]