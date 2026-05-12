Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spanish-language options for Super Bowl LXI next February are expanding.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Disney will sublicense the Spanish-language rights for Super Bowl LXI to TelevisaUnivision’s Univision broadcast network, allowing the channel to produce its own telecast for the Big Game, according to Variety’s Brian Steinberg. Super Bowl LXI will now have Spanish-language broadcasts on both Univision and the Disney-owned cable network ESPN Deportes, which will produce its own telecast next February.

The move will allow Disney to maximize the Spanish-language audience for next year’s Super Bowl by placing the game on broadcast television. Adding another broadcast network to the mix could be the difference between breaking a Super Bowl viewership record and falling just short. Disney will offer English-language telecasts of the game across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. If its past history of college football “megacasts” is any indication, there might be room for alternate broadcasts on networks like ESPNEWS and ESPNU.

For Univision, it is the network’s second opportunity to air the Super Bowl; CBS similarly sublicensed Spanish-language rights to the broadcast network in 2024, a move that made sense considering CBS is not affiliated with a Spanish-language network of its own. That year, Univision chipped in 2.3 million viewers to the total Super Bowl audience.

Telemundo has aired the past two Super Bowls for a Spanish-language audience on broadcast television. In 2025, the network aired the game in conjunction with Fox Deportes, setting the precedent for multiple Spanish telecasts between broadcast and cable.

Per Steinberg, Disney will be monetizing its sublicense to Univision in some fashion, though no details were provided on the exact financial arrangement.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with TelevisaUnivision to expand access to Super Bowl LXI for Spanish-speaking fans across the U.S.,” Oscar Ramos, vice president of digital content and ESPN Deportes, told Variety in a statement. “ESPN Deportes has a long history of serving NFL fans in the Hispanic community, and presenting Super Bowl LXI through multiple Spanish-language telecasts builds on that commitment.”

“Hispanic audiences bring an unmatched energy and passion to the sports they love, and their fandom for the NFL has grown significantly,” Olek Loewenstein, president of sports at TelevisaUnivision, also told Variety. “We’re excited to be teaming up with ESPN to deliver the Super Bowl to Hispanic America — elevating the viewing experience with coverage that connects, in-culture and in-language.”