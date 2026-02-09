Credit: State Farm

Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks was a defensive masterclass from Seattle, with the Seahawks completely stifling Drake Maye and the Pats to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. While the on-field product was the main event, millions of viewers tuned in to see companies spend their entire annual budgets on Super Bowl commercials.

Here are the most memorable commercials from 2026’s Super Bowl.

Dove: The Game is Ours

Women’s sports are in the middle of a major renaissance, with stars such as the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese becoming household names. As great as the rise in popularity of women’s sports has been, it’s also enabled bad-faith actors and online trolls to promote derogatory and hateful sentiment that has no place in sports conversations. Dove used its Super Bowl platform to empower girls in sports and support body positivity with the #KeepHerConfident initiative.

Pepsi: The choice

What better time than the Super Bowl to run a competitive ad incorporating your rival’s mascot? That’s just what Pepsi did, incorporating a polar bear, a longtime mascot for Coca-Cola. The bear chooses a can of Pepsi over Coca-Cola in a blind taste test, and has a hilarious fallout after, attending therapy and staring longingly into a restaurant as a table enjoys some Pepsi at dinner. The capper was a moment poking fun at the mega-viral Coldplay concert that took the internet by storm in 2025.

Fantatics Sportsbook: Bet on Kendall

Regardless of how people feel about them, the Kardashians are an industry unto themselves, and their polarity alone is enough to justify using one of them for a Super Bowl ad. Fanatics Sportsbook tabbed Kendall Jenner for its Super Bowl spot, having her poke fun at the “Kardashian Kurse” and her past relationships with NBA players, joking that she’s been making money off the Kurse by betting against her boyfriends before saying that it’s time to bet on football now. She just might have convinced us to join her.

Budweiser: 150th anniversary

It’s hard to beat an ad that successfully tugs at the heartstrings. That’s what Budweiser did for its 150th anniversary, bringing back one of America’s icons: the Budweiser Clydesdale foal. This year, the foal is aging alongside a Bald Eagle while Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” plays in the background. A perfect ad for a Super Bowl where both teams are sporting USA 250 patches.

Uber Eats: Hungry for the Truth

Some continuity year-to-year is always appreciated, and has even led to some classics. Who better to trust with your yearly Super Bowl spot than Matthew McConaughey, who is back for Uber Eats and doing his best to convince Bradley Cooper and Parker Posey that football is a conspiracy to make people hungry and susceptible to ordering food. He makes a good case, too. Field goal posts do look an awful lot like a fork missing the middle prongs…

State Farm: Stop Livin’ on a Prayer

2024 league MVP Josh Allen fell short of the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean his family wasn’t represented. Allen’s wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, appeared in a hilarious State Farm ad alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride. McBride and Key play insurance agents at a shady insurance company and perform a spoof cover of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” while Steinfeld laments trusting the pair with her coverage now that she’s living on her prayer herself. Luckily for the Allen family, she eventually rides off with Jon Bon Jovi and Jake from State Farm.

Liquid Death: Exploding Heads

The Super Bowl, America’s top sporting event, in a year celebrating its 250th birthday, is the perfect platform to poke fun at one of the most American things ever: pharmaceutical ads. That’s just what Liquid Death did, running a spoof ad for people suffering from “exploding heads” due to energy drinks. Want to keep your head intact? Liquid Death’s new Better-For-You energy drink has a guarantee: it won’t explode your noggin.

Pokémon: What’s your favorite?

Here’s one not too many people could’ve been expecting. Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, and everyone’s favorite pocket monsters got in on the Super Bowl festivities. In a Super Bowl that featured a Spanish-language halftime performance, Pokémon’s spot, which featured multiple global stars, including FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal, sharing their favorite Pokémon in thier native languages and renderings of those mons in the real world, fit in perfectly.

LX’s most forgettable commercials

As great as most of the Super Bowl commercials year in and year out, there will inevitably be duds every year. Here are a couple of major misses from 2026’s Super Bowl.

Svedka: Shake Your Bots off

You might think by now that companies would realize that most of us are sick of the constant barrage of AI slop being forced on us. Apparently, Svedka didn’t get the memo. This fully AI-generated ad is entirely forgettable, and we’re lucky it is. There’s nothing particularly interesting about the robots rendered, or any of the other visuals. The calling card here might be that it pushes future executives away from leaning on AI and to pay someone for an actual artistic direction instead.

Google Gemini: New Home

It’s no coincidence that two of the worst spots this year were the products of AI. Google Gemini succeeded in creating an AI-generated ad that feels precious, but there’s something that feels inherently wrong about trying to tie AI to emotion as raw as childlike innocence, especially when AI is actively destroying the planet that the next generation will inherit.