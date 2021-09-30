On Thursday, the NFL announced the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVI, and if you’re one of those people (like myself) typically disappointed by the bland fare that we see more and more at halftime shows, the announcement should come as a welcome surprise.

In February, the Halftime Show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. This is a long way from Coldplay and Maroon 5, folks.

My condolences to all of the sportswriters who wanted Bruce Springsteen.

Last year’s halftime show act was The Weeknd, whose performance was….well, “unique” is a good word for it. This performance, on the other hand, has potential to be an all-timer, despite the inevitable griping that we’ll see from some parts of the NFL’s (older) fanbase.

Super Bowl LVI takes place on February 13, 2022 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, airing on NBC and Telemundo and streaming on Peacock.

