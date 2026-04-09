The NFL has not set a date for Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta. That detail is doing a lot of work.

Under the current 17-game format with one bye week, there is no mystery about when the game would be played — Feb. 13, 2028. Atlanta needs to book venues. Hotels need to block rooms. Cities plan Super Bowl weeks and years in advance, and every week without a confirmed date is a week of logistics in limbo. The NFL knows this. The fact that the date remains open is, as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio told John Ourand on The Varsity this week, the whole point.

We covered Florio’s reporting on this back in February, when he first tied the missing Super Bowl LXII date to the league’s pursuit of an 18-game season by 2027. This week on The Varsity, he pointed to something that makes the absence of a date harder to dismiss. NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly acknowledged last week that the absence of a confirmed date provides for potential scheduling flexibility. O’Reilly tried to walk it back, but you don’t leave a Super Bowl host city without a confirmed date for two-plus years unless you’re waiting on something. Atlanta needs hotel blocks. It needs the convention center. It needs to know which weekend it’s building an entire city-scale event around. The NFL has been through this 57 times. It knows exactly what it’s doing when it withholds a date, and it knows exactly what announcing Feb. 13 would signal to the Mike Florios of the world.

What deserves more attention is where the date actually lands if the league does get to 18 games. An 18-game season means 20 weeks of content — 18 games plus two bye weeks instead of one — and that extra week has to go somewhere. The league has two options. Start on Labor Day weekend, a week earlier than the current schedule, and the Super Bowl falls on Presidents Day weekend, around Feb. 20. The other option is keeping the current start date and pushing the Super Bowl back two weeks (one for the 18th game, and one for the extra bye week). The NFL walked away from Labor Day weekend kickoffs after the 2001 season, operating on the theory that too many people were still traveling to watch football.

In 2028, which is a leap year with 29 days in February, the game could fall as late as Feb. 27, the final Sunday of the month. A game on the last Sunday of February would be pushed nearly three weeks later than Super Bowl LX, meaning it would fall somewhere between Feb. 22-27, depending on the year and the scheduling framework the league uses.

“The moment that they say it’s Feb. 13 is the moment they’ve given up 18 games for 2027,” Florio said. “It’ll be Feb. 20. If they have 18 games and two byes and start Labor Day weekend, it’ll be Feb. 27. I’ll overshoot Presidents Day weekend if they start the weekend after Labor Day. That’s another philosophical question they’ll have to deal with at some point. They have abandoned Labor Day weekend following the 2001 season because they figure not enough people are watching football. They’re not home. Well, now you know home is wherever the phone is. So they could start Labor Day weekend if they wanted to. But Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27 — the moment they lock in Feb. 13, that’s why they concede they’re not going to get to 18 games. Until that point, they’re holding out the hope of getting 18 games by 2027.”

The NFLPA did not engage in 18-game negotiations last summer, and publicly, the timeline had drifted toward 2028. The players’ union has been consistent in its resistance to adding a game, citing player safety and the need for meaningful compensation increases to reflect the additional wear on players’ bodies. The league’s position has been equally consistent — an 18th game is coming, the only question is when — and with a new media rights era underway and every additional game representing hundreds of millions of dollars in rights fees, the financial incentive to get there as quickly as possible is not small. Florio believes the NFL has not given up on 2027 and intends to move quickly to get there.

The deeper implication of all this is what it means for the Super Bowl as a cultural institution. The game was a late-January event for most of its existence, crept into early February, and is now being discussed as a potential fixture in late February. At some point, the Super Bowl stops being the thing that ends the football season and starts being the thing that ends winter. A game on the last weekend of February sits two weeks before St. Patrick’s Day. It overlaps with the early rounds of the college basketball conference tournament season. The sports calendar around it looks completely different than anything the Super Bowl has historically occupied. Whether that’s good or bad for the league probably depends on who you ask, but the NFL has never been particularly concerned about crowding other sports off the calendar.