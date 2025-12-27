Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Suni Lee traded in her Olympic leotard for a camera on Christmas Day.

The gymnast worked as a guest photographer for the Vikings-Lions game at U.S. Bank Stadium, capturing the action on the sidelines for Netflix’s broadcast. Lee announced the gig in a video posted by the NFL before kickoff, holding a camera while addressing Vikings fans.

“Hey, guys, it’s Suni. I’m at the game today,” Lee said. “Merry Christmas. I’m going to be a photographer for the day, so I’m really excited. Let’s have a good game. Skol!”

Olympic gold medalist @sunisalee_ is the guest photographer on the field for some Christmas football in Minnesota 📸 DETvsMIN – 4:30pm ET on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/Q8F2Jpjstp — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025

Lee is from St. Paul, making the Vikings assignment a homecoming of sorts. She’s shown up at U.S. Bank Stadium multiple times this season, most notably in October when she led the crowd in the Skol chant during Minnesota’s Week 7 matchup with the Eagles. That appearance came just days after she walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Minnesota legend Suni Lee in the stadium for Eagles vs Vikings 🍿 (🎥: @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/ONGSaArWio — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 19, 2025

Working as a photographer gave Lee field access to Snoop Dogg’s halftime show, which featured country singer Lainey Wilson, K-pop group Huntrix, and opera singers Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. After the performance, Lee reconnected with Snoop, whom she’d met at the Paris Olympics when he worked as an NBC special correspondent.

NFL sideline photographer, Suni Lee and Snoop Dogg 📸 pic.twitter.com/CCv6e653jj — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) December 26, 2025

Lee joins a growing list of celebrities who’ve picked up cameras for NFL games. The league runs a Celebrity Photographer Series that puts high-profile guests on the sidelines with credentials. Method Man worked as a photographer for the Jets-Browns game in November. Marshawn Lynch photographed a Seahawks preseason game in August, though he brought a little too much ‘Beast Mode’ to the gig.

Kevin Durant shot Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as a credentialed photographer for The Players’ Tribune. Ken Griffey Jr. has also worked as an NFL photographer, showing off his skills behind the camera, just like he did earlier this year when he captured Rory McIlroy completing the Grand Slam at The Masters.

Lee has been exploring life beyond gymnastics since the Paris Olympics, where she won bronze medals in the all-around and on uneven bars, in addition to her gold and silver from Tokyo. She relocated to New York after the Games, walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October, and appeared in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

But Christmas Day brought her back to Minnesota.