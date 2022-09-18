Sunday Ticket issues in Week 2.
One of the larger rounds of technical issues in the 2022 NFL season thus far has been with DirecTV out-of-market service NFL Sunday Ticket. Last week, many people noted issues with the service both ahead of and during games. This then happened again during Week 2’s early games, with long outages of 15 minutes and much more for many. Here are some of the many people who noted that:

This is widely expected to be DirecTV’s final season with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. No winner of the package for the 2023 season and beyond has yet been announced, but several streaming services in particular have been mentioned as options. But the service, which costs a base rate of $293.94 per season without promos, has not been working out all that great for many this week. And that may add even more to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s discussion in July about the package likely heading to a streaming service:

“I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service. I think that’s best for consumers at this stage.”

Streaming services have run into some of their own technical issues many times, with last week also seeing issues for NFL+ subscribers and those consuming games on virtual MVPDs Sling TV and YouTube TV. But last week and this week certainly showed issues for those accessing the current Sunday Ticket package through DirecTV.

