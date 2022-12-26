As the NFL regular season winds down, some matchups are more impactful to the league’s playoff race than others. Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens is one of the Week 17 matchups with the biggest NFL playoff implications. And as a result, that game is getting the prime time treatment.

The NFL announced on Sunday night that the Week 17 AFC North showdown between the Steelers and the Ravens was being flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot on NBC while Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers will kick off at 4:25 with coverage on CBS.

The flex decision comes after the Steelers technically remained in postseason contention by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon – even though their chances of making the playoffs are less than one percent as the Steelers are behind the No. 8 Patriots, No. 9 Jets and No. 10 Titans in the AFC Wild Card race.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs this year after defeating the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. However, Baltimore is still contending for the AFC North championship with the Cincinnati Bengals and could still secure home-field advantage in the playoffs with the No. 2 seed.

[NFL]