The NFL is continuing efforts to solidify its fanbase among young women.

According to multiple reports on Monday, the NFL has reached a partnership agreement with Betches Media, a women-founded digital media company that produces content geared towards Gen Z and millennial women. Per one report by Todd Spangler in Variety, “Betches will produce content that ‘enables millennial and Gen Z women to tap into exciting NFL moments,’ while also presenting advertising and sponsorship revenue opportunities for brands looking to reach the demo.”

The company will begin producing NFL focused content, including original series, social campaigns, and athlete interviews, at the 2025 Pro Bowl. Betches Media was acquired by LBG Media in 2023, owner of the digital content outlet LADbible.

Speaking with Adweek, Betches senior vice president of revenue partnerships Randi Windt said, “This is not necessarily about reaching the female sports enthusiast who is watching every game. This is about growing the audience and expanding consumption by creating relatable content that appeals to the casual fan.”

The NFL’s senior manager of business development and strategic investments Anna DeLucia echoed that sentiment in a statement to Variety. “By teaming up with Betches, we’re creating content that bridges the NFL and culture in a way that resonates with their audience’s unique perspective,” DeLucia said.

Per Adweek, the partnership between Betches and the NFL is not paid. However, Betches can certainly leverage its NFL access while pitching advertisers.

The partnership is emblematic of the NFL’s efforts to make further in-roads with women. Last year’s Super Bowl was the most-watched ever by women, amassing nearly half of the total audience. Reaching women where they are, through deals like with Betches, can help continue that trend.

[Variety, Adweek]