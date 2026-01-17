Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

A veteran of NFL Media will be honored by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Steve Wyche, an NFL Media reporter since 2008, will be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2026, the Hall announced earlier this week. Wyche, who earned his journalism degree from Howard University, will enter the Hall as a contributor alongside Jimmy Smith (Jackson State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman), Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State), and coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M).

Prior to joining the NFL’s media arm, Wyche had stints at major newspapers including the Miami Herald, the Washington Post, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also made a stop at ESPN for one year in 2007 prior to joining NFL Media.

Wyche regularly appears on NFL Network to provide insider reporting and analysis about the league, also contributing reporting on NFL.com.

Alongside his in-depth reporting, Wyche has helped “elevate the visibility of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with coverage of the HBCU Legacy Bowl and HBCU GO broadcasts,” the NFL said in its write-up about the induction.

Wyche is just the eighth person to be honored by the Hall as a “contributor,” and the first since Roscoe Nance of the Clarion Ledger in 2022. Other contributors in the Hall include Bill Nunn, Collie J. Nicholson, Jackie Graves, Charlie Neal, Lloyd C.A. “Judge” Wells, and Dennis Thomas.

The Class of 2026 will be honored during halftime of the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 21, which airs live on NFL Network.