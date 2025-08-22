Steve Smith Sr. found a moment to joke about his lawsuit while calling the Carolina Panthers final preseason game. Photo Credit: WJZY-TV (Fox/Charlotte) Photo Credit: WJZY-TV (Fox/Charlotte)
NFLBy Michael Dixon on

Now is not the time to be asking Steve Smith Sr. for money. He made that clear while broadcasting Thursday’s preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

In the third quarter of the Panthers broadcast, play-by-play man Anish Shroff read an advertisement for Bojangles, giving viewers the chance to get a free sandwich, something Smith remarked he’d already cashed in on. Shroff then asked a question of Smith and fellow analyst, Jake Delhomme.

“If our fans run into you guys going through the drive-thru after the game, are you gonna treat the fans to a chicken sandwich?”

Smith, who is dealing with a rather personal lawsuit, answered in the negative.

“Nah, bro, it’s one chicken sandwich,” Smith said. “Man, y’all know my situation. I can’t afford to be helping anybody right now.”

As was noted, it was a good time for the camera to cut away from the booth, as naturally, there was a lot of laughter.

