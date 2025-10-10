Screen grab: ‘Football America!’

Based on his career resume, there’s a good chance that Steve Smith Sr. will eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But while Carolina Panthers legend is still awaiting the call from Canton, he’s also relieved it didn’t come this year.

On the latest episode of Meadowlark Media’s Football America! podcast, Dave Dameshek asked Smith to rank on a scale from 1-10 how frustrated he is to still not have his gold jacket. And while the NFL Network analyst said he could give the P.R.-friendly answer, he opted for a more transparent response.

“The lie would be I’m a 10. But honestly, over the years, it’s actually reduced itself down to a one or to a zero,” he said. “And here’s why: I’ve already played and done a career that no one including myself ever saw coming. So whenever it happens, it happens.

“And I really say it’s on God’s time because, as you know, there’s some things that have happened personally in my life that I believe the Hall of Fame stuff would be overshadowed. It would be very difficult right now, personally, to be celebrated in that regard and deal with some of the personal things that I’m dealing with with my kids that right now, I’m glad I don’t have to deal with the Hall of Fame stuff.”

Smith appears to be alluding to a story that emerged earlier this year when a man named Anthony Martinez publicly accused the former wide receiver of having an affair with his wife, who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band. The man later sued Smith under North Carolina’s “homewrecker” law, seeking $100,000 in damages.

Both the public allegations and ensuing lawsuit received widespread attention and even prompted one of Smith’s sons to speak out regarding the “hateful” messages his family had received. Factor in that the 5-time Pro Bowl selection possesses a massive extended family that would be traveling to Canton and the 46-year-old insists that he’s just fine waiting at least another year for his Hall of Fame enshrinement.

“My bandwidth can only take so much. My emotional capacity is just is very limited right now,” said Smith, who has been on the Hall of Fame ballot since 2022 and was a first-time finalist this past year. “Football has started and has given me a great opportunity to be able to be kept busy, get the opportunity to really avoid it. But at home and at times when I’m by myself, I have to process it.

“So that’s why I’m glad I don’t have the Hall of Fame stuff to budget to deal with because I wouldn’t be a grateful Hall of Famer at this point because I’d be so emotionally overwhelmed, which would come across like I’m not grateful or I’m agitated that I didn’t get in sooner.”

While the situation is clearly one that Smith takes seriously, that didn’t stop him from making light of the financial fallout while calling a Panthers preseason game in August. As for his Hall of Fame chances, his Pro Football Reference score would suggest it’s a matter of not “if” but “when” he’ll be heading to Canton, with his 100.41 grade ranking higher than the wide receiver average and several previous inductees.