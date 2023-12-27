Oct 20, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. The Carolina Panthers defeated the St. Louis Rams 30-15 at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Anyone who’s followed Steve Smith’s NFL and media careers know he’s an unpredictable character, but faking his own fine is another level.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones recently told a story on ESPN’s This Is Football about covering a potential fine for Smith early in his career. After a game in Arizona in which Smith was laying into the referees all game, Jones — who was covering the Panthers for the Charlotte Observer — checked in with Smith on a daily basis to see whether Smith got word from the NFL about a punishment.

Midway through the week, Smith finally called Jones over to his locker and flashed an envelope featuring the NFL shield and the address of the league office.

“Here I am a younger beat reporter, and I’m thinking, ‘Steve’s about to open his fine letter, and I’m the only one who can see it,'” Jones told host Kevin Clark. “I’m going to tape this, and we’re going to blog it.”

Only once Smith pulled out the letter inside, it featured one simple message: “You are a dumba**.”

In the Panthers locker room, @jjones9 kept asking Steve Smith for days if he was getting punishment from the league for criticizing officials. What @SteveSmithSr89 did next is as perfect as it gets. Trust me. Watch this. Incredible BADASSES segment on today's This Is Football. pic.twitter.com/VU04RcNBfN — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 22, 2023

That’s when Jones realized he was not nearly the enterprising reporter he initially thought he was by catching this moment.

“Steve Smith had mailed himself a letter to trick me because I constantly asked about him getting fined,” Jones laughed.

In his own post on social media, Smith laughed off the story. Smith jokes about how athletes are watching media members just as much as the other way around.

The difference between Smith and other athletes is only the outspoken wide receiver would go to such lengths to punk a beat writer.

