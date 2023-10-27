Credit: The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, NFL Network analyst and retired receiver Steve Smith Sr. apologized over his harsh criticism and public dispute with young Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“It was the type of words that I used that obviously did not sit well with him,” Smith admitted. “And that’s more important than walking back my words. If you can talk about a man, you’ve got to be able to look that man in the eye and say something and give him an opportunity (to respond).”

"I love breaking down WRs & what I said about Jerry Jeudy wasn't the best way to say it.. When I approached him I wanted to apologize because the words didn't sit right with him.. I apologize for what I said & I appreciate & love the current players" ~ @SteveSmithSr89 pic.twitter.com/xOLsSEd6hL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2023

Smith continued by acknowledging he also let his emotions get the best of him after their pregame confrontation before Thursday Night Football in Week Five.

“I apologize for how I said it, what I said, and it didn’t sit well,” Smith said.

The saga began when Smith on his podcast questioned Jeudy’s performance this season alongside a new head coach and a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson. It spilled over when Smith attempted to speak with Jeudy before an NFL Network broadcast while the Broncos were in Kansas City for Thursday Night Football.

Smith then took to the NFL Network airwaves to blast Jeudy directly.

In response, Jeudy cursed at Smith before telling reporters, “where I’m from, if somebody talked bad about you, you don’t go to them in person and try to act friendly toward them.”

Jeudy added: “He went and took it to the media stuff and made it bigger than what it needed to be.’’

Other former athletes in NFL media including Chad Johnson pushed back on Smith for his approach to the whole situation.

“If it was fair, there would be no reason for (Jeudy) to be mad,” Johnson said on his Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe. “He’s mad for a reason.”

Maybe this will clear the air between Smith and Jeudy once and for all.

[The Pat McAfee Show]