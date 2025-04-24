Steve McMichael, who was part of the legendary 1985 Bears and WCW's famed Four Horsemen, has passed away after a battle with ALS. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Jan 26, 1986; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael (76) on the field prior to Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome. The Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
NFLRadioWWEBy Michael Dixon on

Pro football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael, a defensive tackle on the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears and later a pregame show host for the Bears on ESPN Radio in Chicago, has passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS.

Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears legend (and McMichael’s teammate) Walter Payton, was one of many to share the news of McMichael’s passing.

As announced by his sister, McMichael was moved into hospice care earlier on Wednesday.

Following his football career, McMichael was a professional wrestler. He was most notably in World Championship Wrestling from 1995-1999 and was a United States Champion. While in WCW, he was part of the Four Horsemen.

Fellow Horseman Ric Flair remembered McMichael shortly after his passing, calling him “My best friend through it all.”

Flair was not alone. As the news of his passing broke, McMichael was fondly remembered for his prowess on the football field and his big personality.

McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. While he was unable to go to Canton for the ceremony, he was surrounded by friends and family while receiving the honor in his bed.

Following his passing, Hall of Fame President Jim Porter issued a statement, which was shared by Courtney Cronin of ESPN on X.

“Statement from @ProFootballHOF president Jim Porter on Steve McMichael’s passing: ‘Steve McMichael told everyone he would fight ALS with the same tenacity he showed for 15 seasons in the National Football League. And he did just that. Everyone who played with or against Steve shares the same opinion: No one battled longer or harder from the snap until the whistle than Steve the player. That legendary will to fight allowed him to experience his enshrinement as a member of the Hall’s Class of 2024. And the love his teammates showed him throughout this difficult journey says everything about Steve the man.’

McMichael was 67.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon