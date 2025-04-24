Jan 26, 1986; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael (76) on the field prior to Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome. The Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Pro football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael, a defensive tackle on the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears and later a pregame show host for the Bears on ESPN Radio in Chicago, has passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS.

Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears legend (and McMichael’s teammate) Walter Payton, was one of many to share the news of McMichael’s passing.

With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers. 🙏🏽 #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 23, 2025

As announced by his sister, McMichael was moved into hospice care earlier on Wednesday.

My brother was moved to a hospice care facility today. In heaven, he’ll join our Mom, Dad, & Granny where they’ll talk non-stop 4 a month. 😇 Thank you @chicagobears, fans,@espn, @NFL, & @ProFootballHOF 4 your support of our superstar. 🙏 #SteveMcMichael #TeamMongo #MongoStrong pic.twitter.com/sbd2YsPGdN — Ms McMichael (@bluebutterflysm) April 23, 2025

Following his football career, McMichael was a professional wrestler. He was most notably in World Championship Wrestling from 1995-1999 and was a United States Champion. While in WCW, he was part of the Four Horsemen.

Fellow Horseman Ric Flair remembered McMichael shortly after his passing, calling him “My best friend through it all.”

The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A… pic.twitter.com/yq2YHfWKmf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2025

Flair was not alone. As the news of his passing broke, McMichael was fondly remembered for his prowess on the football field and his big personality.

Steve McMichael was a tremendous football player, a colorful personality, and one of the most courageous fighters you’ll ever see. Very happy he got to see himself inducted into the Hall of Fame. Rest in peace, Mongo. pic.twitter.com/uIc47tsOHK — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 23, 2025

After a valiant battle, hall of famer Steve McMichael passed away tonight. God rest his soul. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) April 23, 2025

Rest in peace Steve McMichael, the hero who used the 7th inning stretch to call out Angel Hernandez long before Major League Baseball ever did. #RIPMongo pic.twitter.com/N4qDr5xTKh — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 23, 2025

There was NOBODY like Mongo.

From his strength in the NFL, to his strength battling ALS, to the “colorful” ways he spun a yarn or summed

up another Bears loss, to how he embraced us at ESPN 1000 as friends & teammates.

Steve McMichael created a legacy that will live forever. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) April 23, 2025

It’s not hyperbole to say Steve McMichael was actually the most timeless symbol of the ‘85 Bears brilliance. He was tenacious and hard nosed. A pugilist on the football field, who created the space for his legendary LB unit to destroy offenses. He was eventually a CFB & Pro… pic.twitter.com/rxG0QWIiMT — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) April 23, 2025

I will never forget watching Steve McMichael at #Bears training camp in the early 90’s, treating every rep like it was the Super Bowl. He was larger than life, always the biggest personality in rooms filled with them. I’m so glad he lived to see the Hall of Fame, where his… pic.twitter.com/CwIZ6e109t — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 23, 2025

RIP Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Godspeed sir. — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) April 23, 2025

The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ENXTqfoqQk — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2025

McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. While he was unable to go to Canton for the ceremony, he was surrounded by friends and family while receiving the honor in his bed.

Steve McMichael is officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 🏈❤️pic.twitter.com/FMFWuQDaAA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

Following his passing, Hall of Fame President Jim Porter issued a statement, which was shared by Courtney Cronin of ESPN on X.

“Statement from @ProFootballHOF president Jim Porter on Steve McMichael’s passing: ‘Steve McMichael told everyone he would fight ALS with the same tenacity he showed for 15 seasons in the National Football League. And he did just that. Everyone who played with or against Steve shares the same opinion: No one battled longer or harder from the snap until the whistle than Steve the player. That legendary will to fight allowed him to experience his enshrinement as a member of the Hall’s Class of 2024. And the love his teammates showed him throughout this difficult journey says everything about Steve the man.’

Statement from @ProFootballHOF president Jim Porter on Steve McMichael’s passing: “Steve McMichael told everyone he would fight ALS with the same tenacity he showed for 15 seasons in the National Football League. And he did just that. Everyone who played with or against Steve… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 23, 2025

McMichael was 67.