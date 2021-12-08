With the NFL playoff picture (sort of) coming into focus, NBC is bringing Steve Kornacki and his big board back to Football Night in America.

On Wednesday, the network announced that Kornacki would appear on the pregame show before Week 14’s Bears-Packers matchup, and would be a part of each week’s Football Night in America through the end of the regular season.

Kornacki has been widely lauded for his ability to easily communicate the complex election process and will bring that same election-style coverage to Football Night, tackling the intricate NFL playoff picture as it begins to take shape following the conclusion of the Week 14 afternoon games. He will appear on Football Night for the remainder of the regular season and will join NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Last year, Kornacki showed up on FNIA during NBC’s Week 13 coverage, and most people seemed to enjoy his work. The network then announced he’d be showing up on NBC’s coverage through the end of the regular season. This year, he appeared on NBC’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby and was the one person to pick the winner correctly (the late Medina Spirit). Soon after, he got a new contract that included an expanded role on sports coverage, including FNIA and the Olympics.

[Image via NBC Sports]