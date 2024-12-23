Photo Credit: NBC

NFL players have gotten increasingly creative during games where they narrate their own player introductions. This is particularly true when it comes to a player’s college. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Sterling Shepard did that during Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys — but not in a way we’ve seen before.

When identifying their alma maters, players will often go off the beaten path. Examples include a school’s nickname (ie: DBU for Texas players), high schools, junior colleges and hometowns. Shepherd didn’t do any of that on Sunday. In fact, Shepard didn’t even announce his alma mater.

Shepard was holding his two young daughters, Cali and Cassie. After announcing his own name, Cali and Cassie announced their dad’s college, “Oklahoma.”

“That’s maybe the best player introduction ever,” play-by-play man Mike Tirico said.

“That was great,” an agreeing Cris Collinsworth added.

“Really, really cool,” Tirico added. “Love that one.”

It’s definitely one of the better ones that we’ve seen. We’re also going to guess that more players will follow Shepard’s lead with future player intros, especially during the holiday season.

