Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Despite positive reviews, The Dynasty on Apple TV+ has faced criticism from those who lived the New England Patriots’ dynasty, and there are some key figures in the story — like Stephon Gilmore — who aren’t happy with the show’s portrayal of certain figures.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently expressed “disappointment” with the way the docuseries highlighted controversies, while various ex-Patriots have said they felt “duped” given what made it into the show and what didn’t.

However, the main point of contention appears to be the show’s depiction of former New England head coach Bill Belichick. This criticism gained traction when former Super Bowl champions Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater discussed the docuseries on Edelman’s podcast, Games With Names.

Their stance on Belichick’s portrayal followed a similar line to Kraft’s: It wasn’t positive enough.

And that level of thinking has resonated with other former Patriots, including Gilmore. Currently a free agent after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilmore, who played under Belichick in New England from 2017-20, finally got around to watching the highly touted and scrutinized docuseries.

The 33-year-old Gilmore noticed a similar trend in Belichick’s portrayal, and he took to X to voice his displeasures, while also giving his former head coach what he viewed to be some well-deserved flowers.

“Bill was the greatest coach I’ve ever been around,” he wrote. “Don’t let that fool you. I’ll never forget we were a predominantly man team during the 2018 season all the way up to the Super Bowl. When we played the Rams we switched to Zone.”

Only Belichick could get away with that. And he did, as the Patriots’ defense had Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams in hell during a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII victory.

“No coach would switch what they did all season in a big game like that,” Gilmore continued.

But Belichick did.

And if you needed more evidence that wasn’t Super Bowl-related, Gilmore has you covered.

Or Him telling me to play trail technique in buffalo because the Quarterback can’t throw against the wind when i was following a big time receiver. If you ever played corner that’s not a good feeling playing trail technique. I shut the WR down to 0 catches . — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 12, 2024

