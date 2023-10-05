Credit: First Take

Normally, Stephen A. Smith waits until his podcast to weigh in on pop culture issues. But when there’s a direct tie to the NFL, the First Take star is going to air it out on ESPN’s airwaves.

During Thursday’s edition of the show, Smith elected to weigh in on the comments that Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, made on their New Heights podcast about the NFL overdoing the Taylor Swift hype. The NFL has since released a statement, defending their (and NBC’s) coverage of Sunday night’s New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs game, in which Swift was in attendance.

Smith, who stopped short of referring to himself as a Swiftie, even though he raved about her Eras Tour concert, referring to it as the “Best concert I’ve ever been to,” thinks that Kelce and his bother need to “stop.”

“Travis Kelce, stop. Bro, you did this. Not the NFL. If the NFL had 27 million viewers, more power to them. You understand? What about Taylor Swift, she’s sitting up there promoting her new album during the Super Bowl last year. You being at NFL games, that ain’t helping you? Don’t you got a movie coming out? Did you make $6 billion at the concert? You know what you’re doing. She’s a marketing genius.”

Smith is seemingly confused here. Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album, was released on Oct. 21, 2022. And Midnights became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift broke the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. So, she didn’t need to promote her album. What Smith is likely referring to here, is how Swift was featured in a Super Bowl commercial, where her Eras Tour was being promoted by Capital One.

Smith was weirdly aiming Swift for something he perceived as Kelce instigating before he was reminded by Molly Qerim that Taylor Swift doesn’t need the NFL.

“Timeout. First of all, stop,” Smith told Qerim. “Billionaires go after more money. It ain’t about what you need. Everyone’s greedy, Molly, it’s America. She’s one of them. She’s a marketing genius, OK? Travis Kelce you were once part of a reality dating series, what is it Catching Kelce? In which 50 women—one from each state—were pursuing Travis Kelce. Brother…”

“But here’s the deal, that’s what you did. And then, we didn’t know anything about Taylor Swift. She was going to her concert. She was doing her tour. She was in Kansas City. You wanted to meet up with her. She didn’t want to talk before or after the show to save her voice. And you let the world know you got a little bracelet made for her and you wanted to give her your phone number. C’mon bro. C’mon now. I mean listen, this all in fun. Maybe it’s a bit excessive…”

“The instigator in all of this was you, my brother. I ain’t mad at you now. This is not a bad decision. I mean, it has seemed to be very beneficial to you. More power to you. But you did it.”

Could the NFL take a deep breath in showing so much Taylor Swift during games and changing Instagram bios and being all in on the celebrity aspect? Absolutely. But Smith has a point here in the sense that as Travis and his brother, Jason are building a media empire of their own, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had to be at least somewhat cognizant that this would create a media circus.

At the same time, we don’t have to pretend that Kelce shooting his shot with Swift is an invitation into every aspect of their private life. Yes, the NFL is going to show Swift in the audience, especially when her appearance drove up viewership for a Jets-Chiefs primetime game that was absent Aaron Rodgers. But, referring to Kelce as an “instigator” for this media madness, especially when Smith is supposedly appearing on his podcast shortly, is certainly a choice.

