Photo credit: ESPN

For someone who takes so much pride in their sense of fashion, Stephen A. Smith certainly brought an interesting outfit to Monday Night Countdown.

Smith made a cameo appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown this week. The cameo appearance comes just a few months after Smith unapologetically made it clear he wants to be part of Monday Night Countdown going forward.

With Smith having a brief opportunity to prove his worth to the show Monday night, you expected him to make some sort of notable statement. And that statement was made with his outfit.

Stephen A. Smith makes an appearance on Monday Night Countdown. 😎 #MNF pic.twitter.com/csj3btyaY1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2024



The sunglasses, the jacket, the backwards hat that surely sent shivers down Colin Cowherd’s spine, all of it was working to get the 57-year-old ESPN host noticed.

Normally, I don’t care what people wear. Cam Newton can dress up like a moth and it’s fine with me. I liked Smith’s jacket and I partake in the occasional backwards hat. But Smith routinely calls people out, especially on First Take, for how they’re dressed. Arrive to the set of First Take with a disheveled necktie or unshined shoes and expect to be called out by Smith. Those rules, however, apparently don’t apply to him when he goes on another show.

The news that Smith wants a full-time role on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast was met with some skepticism earlier this year, especially as he attempts to negotiate a new contract worth upwards of $20 million per year. Smith had a brief opportunity to “wow” the audience and prove any doubters wrong Monday night. Instead, the only thing everyone will remember was that sweet outfit.

[Monday Night Countdown]