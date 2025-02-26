Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A. Smith might be sparking a feud with Megyn Kelly over a Philadelphia Eagles story that turned out to be completely fabricated.

A two-week old report claiming the Eagles will not visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with President Donald Trump recently went viral, angering Kelly and many others who rushed to judgement.

SAME. GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS https://t.co/KemoC67QEu — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2025



As it turns out, the Eagles have not declined an invitation to the White House, they haven’t even been invited to the White House. But on the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the First Take host called Kelly out. Not for falling for a fake report, but for her opinion of the fake report. Smith did, however, preface his rant by calling Kelly an “outstanding journalist” who he is a fan of.

“Was that necessary?” Smith asked. “Really? They ain’t feeling Trump. So what? 74 million plus people wasn’t feeling Trump. F them too? Come on, Megyn. You don’t need to do that. It’s just not necessary. And by the way…if any team was justified in not wanting to show up to the White House, it would be the Philadelphia Eagles.”

This all stems from an article The U.S. Sun published three days before the Super Bowl, claiming the Eagles already decided against visiting Trump’s White House. As if that’s what they were focused on three days before facing the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In the article, The U.S. Sun reported a member of the Eagles ownership group said they “wouldn’t go to the White House,” alleging an unnamed player echoed the sentiment. The two-week old report has since been rebuked by several others, with CNN’s Jake Tapper even reporting he was told the team said they would be “honored” to visit the White House. To be clear, by the time Smith recorded this rant, Kelly had already noted she may have been reacting fake news.

Smith, however, went on to cite the fact that Trump was openly rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX, despite his personal vendetta with their superfan Taylor Swift. He also noted the Eagles didn’t visit the White House after winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in 2018, because Trump spitefully uninvited the team after learning only a few players were willing to make the trip.

“And Megyn Kelly, if it’s gonna be ‘F the Eagles,’ could it come from someone other than you?” Smith asked. “I mean, you’re great. I’m not gonna lie, I learn some things from watching Megyn Kelly. I mean, she knows her stuff. And she’s very compelling and very interesting…but was that necessary? Don’t let people bring you down to their level.”

“I’m just saying,” Smith continued. “Respectfully, in a very, very nice way because I am a fan, Megyn Kelly. Be nice. Be nice.”

Forget about being nice, just check the source.