Stephen A Smith has never been one to mince words or hold back. On the most recent episode of Know Mercy with Stephen A Smith, the ESPN personality took time to talk about Magic Johnson joining the Washington Commanders‘ ownership group.

The candid Smith believes that Magic’s presence will have a positive impact on the NFL. First and foremost, Smith said, because of what Johnson’s status as an NFL owner means. For Smith, it means Black representation for the NFL athletes and Black citizens around the United States.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the significance of that to me as it pertains to bringing up Magic Johnson’s name is because, as is the case with the ownership group in Denver, where Condoleeza Rice is a part of that – Former Secretary of State of the United States of America. Magic Johnson being a part of this group means that those Black athletes in the National Football League and Black folks in the United States of America is gon’ have representation in those rooms with NFL owners,” Smith said.

Smith cited Colin Kaepernick and The Rooney Rule as issues that he believes Magic won’t be quiet about.

“Think about the inordinate amount of coaches who’ve been bypassed, shunned aside, or in the case of the Houston Texans, getting fired after one year! David Culley and then Lovie Smith! But Nick Caserio gets to keep his job as the GM with his feudal self. Ain’t done a damn thing right but keep getting several bites at the apple! While Black coaches come and go!” Smith ranted. He did note he thinks newcomer DeMeco Ryans will do a better job and be around for longer.

“When we talk about the National Football League, which is without question the most popular league in America, having Black representation in that room, particularly considering the times we live in,” Smith said again. Stephen A. discussed the ripple effects of Kaepernick’s silent protests, Donald Trump, and how the nation became divided between Black America and White America.

“And they pointed to the absence of representation,” Smith said of the NFL’s biggest critics over the Kaepernick situation. “Well, now this is another step in that direction. Addressing those concerns. Because I assure you. As someone who personally knows Magic Johnson? Who’s personally friends with Magic Johnson?

“I promise you, Magic Johnson ain’t gonna be in those rooms and be quiet,” Smith declared. He continued, “I promise you, he’s gonna have something to say. I promise you that when he speaks, his voice will be heard. Make no mistake about it.”

