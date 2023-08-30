Photo credit: ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo was asked to comment on the San Francisco 49ers trading Trey Lance, and Stephen A. Smith seems livid that he answered the question.

Wednesday morning on ESPN’s First Take, Smith was asked about Garoppolo’s claim that there has been “a lot of weird situations” in San Francisco in response to them giving up on Lance this early in his career. And Smith didn’t mince words.

“Jimmy Garoppolo needs to shut up.” pic.twitter.com/TsmGvJV45f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2023



“My perspective is Jimmy Garoppolo needs to shut up. Just shut up and play. Okay?” Smith said. “Nobody wants to hear from you.”

Nobody, except for Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg, who directly asked Garoppolo to weigh in on the 49ers trading Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. Nobody, except for the 49ers fans who watched Garoppolo lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance a few years ago. Nobody, except for the hundreds of outlets who wrote about Garoppolo’s comments on the 49ers trading Lance.

“I’m going by what he said,” Smith said, referring to Garoppolo characterizing the trade of Lance as weird. “I’m not talking about him literally talking, it’s the words that he chose.”

Two years ago, the 49ers dealt three first-round picks to move up and select Lance No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft. Last weekend, the 49ers dealt Lance, a 23-year-old quarterback with just four career starts, to Dallas for a fourth-round pick. “Weird” is an understatement.

“It’s rare that he plays,” Smith said of the oft-injured Garoppolo. “He spends more time in an infirmary than on a football field, some would argue. If he ain’t doing that, he’s with porn stars on Melrose Place in California.”

Smith’s porn star reference was referring to TMZ getting photos of Garoppolo taking adult film actress Kiara Mia out to dinner in 2020. First Take’s Molly Qerim aptly reminded Smith, “that happened one time.”

“That you know of,” Smith fired back. “I happen to know a little bit more than that. That’s why I call him Porn Star Jimmy.”

So, Garoppolo is wrong for speaking on the 49ers giving up on his former teammate after being asked a direct question about the trade, but Smith thinks he’s right to spread rumors about the quarterback’s dating life? Garoppolo said the situation in San Francisco is weird, which it is. Smith, however, is comfortable gossiping about the 31-year-old’s personal life and shaming adult film actresses. One of them probably should have “shut up,” and it wasn’t Garoppolo.

[First Take]