Photo Credit: ESPN

Last Monday, ESPN voice Stephen A. Smith hyped the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender. One week later, he was being chummy with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during the team’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Monday Night Football broadcast showed Smith sitting alongside Jones in the owner’s suite at AT&T Stadium as ESPN was going to a commercial break in the second quarter.

Stephen A. Smith next to Jerry Jones in the AT&T Stadium suite to watch Cardinals-Cowboys MNF. #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/PkTxNAwhFt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2025

When the ESPN broadcast returned from break, a replay of a fumble from Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was shown, followed by another look at Smith and Jones.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck had fun with the moment.

Joe Buck: “They say a picture is worth one billion words. There it is… Stephen A. is like, ‘Alright, good luck. I’m outta here. I’m gonna go post on social media.'” 🏈📺🎙️ #MNF #NFL https://t.co/KZpDrdXds7 pic.twitter.com/5uwk3VXQlm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2025

“And then they say a picture is worth one billion words,” Buck said. “There it is.”

“Stephen A. is like, ‘Alright, good luck. I’m outta here. I’m gonna go post on social media,'” Buck joked.

You can be sure that Smith will be asked about the get-together on First Take soon.

As for Smith’s thoughts on the Cowboys having the potential to be a championship contender, Dallas will need to start playing much better football. Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals took a 24-7 lead after the first possession of the second half.