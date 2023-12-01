Photo credit: ESPN

Pat McAfee’s partnership with Aaron Rodgers might not be for everyone, but at least they made a fan out of Stephen A. Smith.

Nine months ago, Smith claimed he never watches Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show because the quarterback just keeps “talking, talking, talking instead of winning, winning, winning.” So how does Smith feel about Rodgers in a season where he talks even more and wins even less? Smith says he “loves” watching Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show!

Thursday morning on First Take, Dan Orlovsky said the injured quarterback should return for one play this season, just to complete the mission of overcoming the torn Achilles. Smith, however, is urging Rodgers to focus on doing his paid hits with McAfee instead.

Stephen A. Smith on Aaron Rodgers still trying to play this season: "Sit your ass home." pic.twitter.com/CMvZDlH980 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2023

“Stay your ass home, go on The Pat McAfee Show every Tuesday, kick your feet up, relax, watch the game. You can’t play,” Smith ranted. “You’re gonna come back for what? You make one wrong move, it’s your Achilles and something else could happen to you and for what? What purpose does it serve? This is a STUPID thing to do. Sit your ass home.”

Rodgers returned to Jets practice this week, just 80 days after tearing his Achilles four plays into the season. The next step is getting back into a game. In February, Smith questioned Rodgers’ football interests, mocking the quarterback for seeming “more committed to making headlines at this point in his career than he is to winning.”

Smith isn’t alone in that assertion, most people who watch each of Rodgers’ calculated moves can see his affinity for making headlines. Is Rodgers coming back for the love of the game, or the love of the headlines?

“I just think it’s stupid. It’s dumb,” Smith continued of Rodgers attempting to comeback. “Stupid. It’s a dumb thing to do. Sit your ass home on the couch and bless us with your presence on The Pat McAfee Show, we love watching you on it every Tuesday, go on the damn show.”

The concept of winning a football game must be driving at least some of Rodgers’ fervent rehab attempt. But most of what the Jets quarterback has done since getting injured seems to be driven by the desire to garner attention. And in February, Rodgers’ need for attention soured Smith on the quarterback’s segments with McAfee.

Stephen A. Smith: "I have no interest in seeing Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, because Aaron Rodgers just keeps talking, talking, talking, instead of winning, winning, winning." pic.twitter.com/EkE80F2NmQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 24, 2023

“I never watch Pat McAfee with Aaron Rodgers,” Smith said nine months ago. “I watch Pat McAfee with everybody else. That’s the one thing I do skip. I have no interest in seeing Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, because Aaron Rodgers just keeps talking, talking, talking, instead of winning, winning, winning. And that’s what annoys me! Aaron Rodgers ain’t won a playoff game since he’s been on The Pat McAfee Show, have you noticed that?”

So, what changed in the nine months that made Smith a fan of Rodgers joining The Pat McAfee Show? McAfee’s segments with Rodgers now air on ESPN and Smith is trying to be a good teammate. It would be more shocking, albeit interesting, if he continued to lament Rodgers appearing on the ESPN show that now follows First Take. Instead, he’s their newest fan. But what is more likely to be the honest take from Smith? The one he gave before McAfee seemed to have any chance of landing at ESPN, or the one he’s pushing now that they’re both part of the same lineup?

[First Take]