After watching Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy go through a public divorce, Stephen A. Smith questions why they’re looking to a reunion.

Rodgers might not be ready to make an announcement on his future, but all signs are pointing to the 42-year-old quarterback running it back with the Pittsburgh Steelers now that his old friend Mike McCarthy has been named the franchise’s fourth head coach since 1969. Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers reemerged to make an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke highly of McCarthy. But Thursday morning on First Take, Stephen A. Smith made sure to note Rodgers isn’t fooling anyone with this rekindled affinity for a head coach he once quarreled with.

“Are we allowed to say one plus one equals two?” Smith asked. “You’re on there praising Mike McCarthy and acting like people are just coming up with stuff when it comes to whatever y’all relationship was like. Here’s what we know – the last time Mike McCarthy was seen with Aaron Rodgers, he got fired in Week 13 of the NFL season. Fired! We saw reports that the quarterback at the time, which was Aaron Rodgers, was accusing him of being a bit archaic.”

Smith also noted the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers experienced immediate success in the ensuing years after McCarthy was fired. Without McCarthy, the Packers went 13-3 in three straight seasons, with Rodgers winning league MVP in two of those.

“Why would it be wrong for us to say, ‘We ain’t trying to hear about that marriage again.’ When you got divorced, look at the success you had!” Smith continued. “And whatever Mike McCarthy was then, it can’t possibly be better now!”

Revisionist history. After similarly getting dumped by the Packers, suffering through an adversarial and disappointing tenure with the Jets before a mediocre season with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, maybe Rodgers is just interested in the known commodity. Even if that known commodity is someone Rodgers grew tired with during the prime of his career.

As much as Rodgers might want us to forget, no one is forgetting the fact that his tenure with McCarthy ended poorly. And at 42 years old, Rodgers reuniting with McCarthy in Pittsburgh probably isn’t going to spark any old magic. But in his quest to keep playing and prove he can win away from Green Bay, reuniting with McCarthy in Pittsburgh might be Rodgers’ only option.