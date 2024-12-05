Credit: @SteelersLive

Maybe when you’re a 14-year NFL veteran, don’t make a bet with a rookie unless you know you’ll win.

To be fair to longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, he probably thought this was a bet he couldn’t lose. But alas, the former Ohio State Buckeye decided to enter into the classic rivalry bet with rookie wide receiver and former Michigan Wolverine Roman Wilson.

Win? You wear my team’s gear. Lose? I’ll wear your team’s gear.

Heyward settled his end of the bet yesterday.

During his media availability on Wednesday, the Buckeye great attempted to don a Michigan hat with mixed success.

Cameron Heyward, Elandon Roberts, Joey Porter Jr., Alex Highsmith, Van Jefferson, and Mason McCormick spoke to the media on Wednesday, December 4th ahead of the Steelers Week 14 game against the Browns. @PondLehocky pic.twitter.com/VBpN4IqNdp — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) December 4, 2024

“Whatever, whatever. You see that? Whatever,” the clearly perturbed lineman said to start his media session. Heyward couldn’t physically fit the hat on his (rather large) head, so instead waved it around making sure he held up his end of the bargain.

“How much did that suck?” asked a reporter.

“Yeah, that was terrible. Very disappointing to say the least,” Heyward replied before revealing the bet was made with Wilson.

“Are you okay even giving a rookie an opportunity to make that bet?” another reporter questioned.

“I approached him, so I feel like an idiot,” Heyward said sheepishly.

It’s a humorous scene seeing the six-time Pro Bowler and reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recipient being reduced to the butt-end of a joke. But it’s even better that the bet was his idea in the first place!

Heyward will certainly think twice before making a similar bet in the future.

[X/@SteelersLive]