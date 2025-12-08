Credit: Fox

For some reason, we would have assumed that Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw, who has been working in NFL broadcasting since the 1980s, would have run into Mike Tomlin at some point. Especially considering that Tomlin has been the Steelers’ head coach for 19 seasons.

Apparently not, however, according to Bradshaw, who shared that tidbit during Sunday’s NFL coverage on Fox.

Bradshaw was asked who “won the day” on Sunday, and he gave a shoutout to Tomlin for the Steelers’ 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, a week after “Fire Tomlin” chants rang out from Pittsburgh fans.

Terry Bradshaw has never met Mike Tomlin? For real? Also, if he’s hoping Tomlin’s critics give him credit, he may want to look inward (https://t.co/6UIcbn18cy).pic.twitter.com/OHOsHxiKVF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2025

“You know, I’ve never met Mike Tomlin, but I know one thing: he is an outstanding, phenomenal coach,” said Bradshaw. “Today, you deserved that win today. Maybe everybody’ll leave you alone and respect you for what you’ve accomplished in the great city of Pittsburgh.”

That’s a lovely sentiment, and Tomlin has indeed accomplished a lot with the Steelers, winning a Super Bowl, playing in a second one, racking up seven AFC North crowns, and never posting a losing season during his entire tenure.

It is, however, a little funny to hear all of that coming from Bradshaw. The longtime Fox NFL Sunday analyst has been one of Tomlin’s harshest critics.

In 2016, Bradshaw scorched Tomlin, saying he’s a “great cheerleader” but a bad coach.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. He’s a nice coach and to me, he’s really a great cheerleader guy,” Bradshaw said in 2016. “I don’t know what he does. But I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. His name never even pops into my mind when we think about coaches in the NFL.”

Last season, after Pittsburgh lost in the playoffs, Bradshaw suggested that Tomlin be shipped off to Dallas in a trade for then-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. And earlier this year, he called out the Steelers as being competitive but “past being a contender,” under Tomlin.

“They don’t have the team. It takes offense, defense, takes it all. Takes coaching,” Bradshaw said. “They’re not ever going to fire Mike Tomlin.”

Honestly, when you put all of those critiques together, it’s probably for the best that Tomlin was never alone with Terry to give him a piece of his mind.