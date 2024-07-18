Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers said goodbye to longtime radio announcer Bill Hillgrove this offseason.

The man dubbed ‘The Voice of the Steelers’ won’t provide the soundtrack for the six-time Super Bowl champions this season. On Thursday, Pittsburgh formally announced Hillgrove’s replacement.

The Steelers announced that Rob King will be the team’s new play-by-play commentator on the radio this season.

Pittsburgh made this significant announcement official on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Rob King has been named the Play-By-Play Voice of the #Steelers game audio broadcasts. 📝: https://t.co/lGa8kIjddF pic.twitter.com/jFyi3lxgqV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 18, 2024

King has been part of the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network since 2014. He’s been featured on the Steelers’ pregame and postgame shows, so this transition to the booth will at least come with some familiarity around him. He will have some big shoes to fill for the departing Hillgrove. Replacing anybody after a 30-year tenure is probably daunting, but King will have everything around him to succeed in his new spot.

Team President Art Rooney II issued a statement on the decision to promote King.

“We are very excited to announce Rob King will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers beginning this season after the retirement of long-time broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, earlier this year. Rob has done a great job in his 25-year career in the Pittsburgh market and is very respected among his peers in the business. We are excited for Steelers Nation to hear his unique perspective and excitement of making our fans feel they are in the stadium witnessing the action on the field. “He has big shoes to fill with the legendary broadcasters that have come before him, but we are thrilled to have Rob step into his new role to bring Steelers football to our fans across the world.”

Best of luck to Rob King with his new duties in Pittsburgh.

[Steelers.com]