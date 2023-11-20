Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 23-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough day for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers lost to their longtime arch-rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on a game-winning field goal in the waning embers of the game. Pittsburgh struggled all day against the stingy Browns defense in a pivotal AFC North matchup.

The loss sent Pittsburgh to 6-4 on the season, while Cleveland improved to 7-3. Both were 6-3 entering Sunday, so it was a hugely important game in a high-leverage situation in the season. Needless to say, not everyone was thrilled, including running back Najee Harris.

Harris answered questions during the postgame media scrum at his locker. He, however, batted one question down that caught the attention of many on Sunday.

The former Alabama running back had ranted that he was “tired” of situations like what happened on Sunday. According to The New York Post, a reporter asked Harris if everyone has a team-first attitude in Pittsburgh. Harris had a response, but not one that answered the question.

The Post wrote that Harris told the reporter, “I’d rather not talk about the team, I’ll just talk about me and my performance.”

Obviously, it’s Harris’ prerogative to talk about what he wants during the postgame scrum. He at least attended and partook, so nobody can ding him up for that response.

It’s perhaps only noteworthy if there’s a divide elsewhere. Considering there was a reported dust-up on the sidelines in Cleveland between a Steelers’player and a coach? Well, Harris’ comments may be revealing a bit more truth than he probably wanted to, if that divide has furthered.

[New York Post]