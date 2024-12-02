Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to continue their winning ways on Sunday, coming away with a 44-38 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, one aspect of the game wasn’t exactly ideal for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Hard Knocks: In Season is set to premiere on Tuesday, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at all four of the teams in the AFC North division throughout the final six weeks of the NFL season, which starts with Week 13.

Naturally, the NFL Films crew was in attendance for Sunday’s Week 13 AFC North matchup between the two teams. This meant that Tomlin was mic’d up throughout the entirety of the game.

Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones seemingly didn’t know this until the Steelers were walking off the field after their big win, which sparked a rather hilarious interaction as he walked into the locker room.

“Awe you were mic’d up? You the feds,” said Jones in a video shared on X by ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, who claimed Tomlin “absolutely didn’t want” to be mic’d up for his postgame speech.

“Shut up, shut your ass up. Let’s go,” replied Tomlin.

Tomlin has had his share of run-ins with the media in the past. So it’s not exactly all that much of a shock that he likely would prefer to deliver his postgame speech to his players without it being recorded to a national audience in the next few weeks on HBO.

However, he has also produced moments of gold when captured on camera over the years. So he should be one of the more interesting characters to follow throughout the next six weeks on Hard Knocks. Even if he perhaps isn’t overly fond of being followed by NFL Films throughout the home stretch of the regular season…

