Steelers wide receiver George Pickens responded to criticism this week on the field and off it. Credit: NBC

So much for all that drama in Pittsburgh. Throughout the week, the NFL had its eyes on the Steel City for all the wrong reasons. While the Steelers likely would have wanted everyone to focus on the fact that they’re in the playoff hunt, other storylines emerged.

A few players’ efforts were questioned: wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. ESPN’s Ryan Clark and Shannon Sharpe took turns on TV suggesting what’s happening this week. There’s been scrutiny in the fanbase and even across Pittsburgh media. If that weren’t enough, Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher felt compelled to provide his take.

In sports, winning cures everything. So do great performances. One way to get people not to question your effort is to come out blazing. That’s exactly what George Pickens did on Saturday night. The former University of Georgia wide receiver erupted against division rival Cincinnati for four receptions, 195 yards, and two touchdowns on six targets. Quarterback Mason Rudolph connected on several long passes to Pickens, including an 86-yard scamper into the endzone on the team’s second play.

During NBC’s broadcast of the game, cameras were nestled on the Steeler sideline. They found Pickens, who then found them. He had a message for everybody who spent time talking this week.

Pickens mocked everybody who had been chatting about him and the Steelers all week. And that was a lot of people. even before the game, some Pittsburgh media weren’t pleased that head coach Mike Tomlin gave him the nod to start.

I’m livid George Pickens is playing today. It’s an embarrassment. To the Steelers logo. The Rooney family. And all the great Steelers who have put on that uniform. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 23, 2023

While it’s unclear if the reprieve from the drama is temporary, Pickens definitely made sure to let everyone know how he felt about the drama.

[NFL]