NFL coaches have descended on Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for their annual meetings, which means the media circus is joining them.

These meetings are likely the only time reporters will have unfettered access to the NFL’s head coaches between now and the start of training camp in July. As such, every topic is on the table. And as one could imagine, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was popular during Monday morning’s media availability. Tomlin fielded several questions about free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers’ late-season collapse in 2024, and his thoughts on the tush push.

But one question from Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly might’ve taken the (literal) cake for getting the best quip out of the oft-quotable Tomlin.

Kaboly, who some might consider a large man, asked Tomlin about DK Metcalf’s diet after the new Steelers wide receiver disclosed on a podcast that he eats four to five candy bars per day.

“Apparently we have the same appetite for candy, me and DK, did you hear about that?” Kaboly asked Tomlin.

“No, I didn’t,” Tomlin replied.

“Apparently, he eats four or five candy bars a day,” Kaboly responded.

“Really?” an exasperated Tomlin questioned.

“That’s what he said on a podcast!” Kaboly returned.

“He wears it a little differently than you,” Tomlin clapped back, drawing some hefty laughs from everyone involved.

I guess I asked for it. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xI2dSfxbZZ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 31, 2025

“I guess I asked for it,” Kaboly captioned his social media post of the clip.

It’s good to see that Kaboly, who has covered the Steelers since 2002, and Tomlin have a nice give and take to their relationship. The Steelers beat writer was clearly setting himself up for this one by even breaching the question, prefacing the whole interaction by suggesting he and Metcalf had similar dietary habits.

From Mike Tomlin’s perspective, in a media scrum full of much more annoying questions, like those actually regarding the future of his football team, it was probably nice to have a short reprieve and show off some of his well-documented quick wit.