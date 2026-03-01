Credit: NFL Network

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales capped off the 2025-26 season by getting Klint Kubiak to admit that he was leaving the position of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And Dales is off to a great start in the offseason, with her reporting drawing rave reviews during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Dales drew plenty of attention during Saturday’s NFL Combine activities after she reported on Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr.

Washington ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, the best time among running backs at this year’s NFL Combine. The NFL Network broadcast showed a very emotional Washington after his incredible performance, as Dales delivered excellent reporting on what the moment meant to him.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. was emotional after running a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, the top time at RB this year. NFL Network’s Stacey Dales: “He broke down in tears again with me. He said, ‘I’m so emotional… I’ve worked my whole life for this.'”pic.twitter.com/fRBP6zDb0J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2026

“Mike Washington… You see him here on his phone. He broke down in tears after that run, you guys,” Dales told NFL Network broadcasters Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah. “I just went over and spoke with him, the running back out of Arkansas. And he broke down in tears again with me. He said, ‘I’m so emotional, man. I’ve worked my whole life for this.'”

“He’s going to do the drill work,” Dales continued. “But this is why the Combine is so important, Rich and DJ. And it’s so vital for so many of these young men. To tell me that he’s worked his entire life for this, as he gets ready to go about this drill work. How impactful is that?”

Here’s a look at some of the praise that came in for Dales on Saturday:

Here is video of Mike Washington Jr getting super emotional after running the 40 in the quote tweet below and realizing he’s in the midst of manifesting a lifelong dream. Stacey Dales did a great job reporting on this. pic.twitter.com/NqrsgaAiYF https://t.co/WyGavwSMAW — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 28, 2026

Stacey Dales once again putting on a master class in NFL Combine coverage. Incredible insight, unique storytelling on each of these prospects, and gets great sound from interviews. @StaceyDales works her tail off to make this look easy, she deserves all the flowers. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) February 28, 2026

Stacy Dales’ interviews are one of the best parts of the combine https://t.co/f0Xs9F1Nxf — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 28, 2026

The best — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2026

Every year, I watch @StaceyDales run around at the combine, somehow being in seven places at once, getting killer interviews over and over, and it just wears me out. I’ll have what she’s having. One of the true atomic professionals in this business. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 28, 2026

I laughed at the “I’ll have what she’s having” quote, I use that quote often – and Stacey is tremendous, as you noted. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) February 28, 2026

Let me also say @StaceyDales is one of the hardest working people in the industry but also equally one of the nicest. Which I can’t emphasize how much I appreciate that. I learn so much watching her go about her business from the preparation to the execution of her craft. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) February 28, 2026

Dales will continue to report from the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, with the offensive linemen concluding this year’s drills. And she’ll be one of the top NFL reporters to follow next week for free agency coverage.