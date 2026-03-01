NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Credit: NFL Network Credit: NFL Network
NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales capped off the 2025-26 season by getting Klint Kubiak to admit that he was leaving the position of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And Dales is off to a great start in the offseason, with her reporting drawing rave reviews during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Dales drew plenty of attention during Saturday’s NFL Combine activities after she reported on Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr.

Washington ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, the best time among running backs at this year’s NFL Combine. The NFL Network broadcast showed a very emotional Washington after his incredible performance, as Dales delivered excellent reporting on what the moment meant to him.

“Mike Washington… You see him here on his phone. He broke down in tears after that run, you guys,” Dales told NFL Network broadcasters Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah. “I just went over and spoke with him, the running back out of Arkansas. And he broke down in tears again with me. He said, ‘I’m so emotional, man. I’ve worked my whole life for this.'”

“He’s going to do the drill work,” Dales continued. “But this is why the Combine is so important, Rich and DJ. And it’s so vital for so many of these young men. To tell me that he’s worked his entire life for this, as he gets ready to go about this drill work. How impactful is that?”

Dales will continue to report from the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, with the offensive linemen concluding this year’s drills. And she’ll be one of the top NFL reporters to follow next week for free agency coverage.

