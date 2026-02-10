Credit: NFL Network

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have hired Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as head coach.

That made things officially official.

But NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales was able to get the answer out of Kubiak after the Seahawks won Super Bowl LX on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales: “So, no answers on the network?” Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak: “You guys know I’m going to [the Las Vegas Raiders]. I’m fired up about it.” Dales: “You’re going for sure?” Kubiak: “Hell yeah I’m going. Of course I’m going.” pic.twitter.com/1OAVGYAl8x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2026

“What does the future look like as a head coach in this league for you?” Dales asked Kubiak. “Because it’s going to happen.”

“That’s up to God,” Kubiak responded. “We’re going to enjoy tonight.”

“So, no answers on the network?” Dales said with a smile. “That’s it.”

Dales probably didn’t expect Kubiak to go on to provide the real answer, but he did.

“You guys know I’m going to Las Vegas,” Kubiak said. “I’m fired up about it.”

“You’re going for sure?” Dales interjected.

“Hell yeah I’m going,” Kubiak answered. “Of course I’m going. Yeah.”

“Just confirmed it right here,” Dales said.

It was widely expected that Kubiak would take the Raiders job, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting on Feb. 1 that the two sides would look to finalize a deal after the Super Bowl.

But Dales getting that answer out of Kubiak before the Raiders made an official announcement was a big win in reporting, and a fun, unexpected postgame moment.

Kubiak’s impressive work as an offensive coordinator played a big part in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run, and he goes from turning Sam Darnold into a championship quarterback to looking to pave the same path for Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas.