College football fans are likely familiar with TCU wide receiver Jack Bech for both his production this past season and the recent tragedy involving his older brother, former Princeton star Tiger Bech. But on Saturday, NFL fans got to hear Bech’s story at the NFL Scouting Combine through the eyes of NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales.

Jack Bech’s story has received national attention after his brother tragically lost his life in the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.

Since losing his brother, Bech has been quite adamant about his intention to make his late brother proud and achieve the goal they set out to have a member of their family play in the NFL. And he took a big step toward that goal on Saturday, showing off his abilities at the combine.

But before doing so, Bech showed a pair of custom shoes he would wear during his combine performance in Tiger’s honor, featuring numerous Bible quotes with the number 7, Tiger’s old college number, attached to a halo.

Dales did her best to relay this gesture during the NFL Network broadcast of the combine on Friday, but clearly got emotional telling the story.

“I would not trade any of these moments because of the inspirational moments that we capture here at the combine,” said Dales. “And one of those inspirational moments for me here today, and it gets me a little emotional, so excuse me, TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, whose brother, his older brother Tiger, was brutally killed in the New Orleans terrorist attacks on New Year’s Eve. Jack told us this week, ‘I know my brother has got me now until the end of time. He pushes me to new heights. He will be with me. He’s got the best seat in the house here in Indianapolis.’

“As a tribute to his brother’s life and legacy, Jack wore his Senior Bowl Tiger cleats right here that you see on the screen with that beautiful Bible verse on there, angel wings on the other side, and the words on the front, right on the tip of the toe there, ‘seven to heaven.’Seven, of course, because that was the number that his brother wore. He did play for the Princeton Tigers. Just a very emotional moment. It has been quite a journey for Jack Bech. He is an incredible wide receiver, but what he has been through and his faith, a testament to how he performed today and the impact he will make in the National Football League at the next level.”

TCU WR Jack Bech with an emotional tribute on his cleats to his brother Tiger, who was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/sBfQjtsKrJ — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2025

As far as how Bech actually performed at the combine, he held his own in some categories and stood out in others. In particular, Bech showed off an advanced level of strength at the wide receiver position, putting up 19 reps on the bench press, the second most of any wide receiver who participated in the drill.

Perhaps even more important to Bech, he got to further honor the legacy and life of his late brother on another big stage, which is truly what appears to matter most to him as he continues to grieve the tragedy.