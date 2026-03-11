The NFL Network crew reacts to the Baltimore Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Credit: NFL Network Credit: NFL Network
In stunning NFL news on Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Raiders released a statement announcing that the Baltimore Ravens have backed out of a blockbuster trade between the two teams that was set to send star defensive end Maxx Crosby to Baltimore.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Crosby failed his physical on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to the trade last Friday, with the Raiders sending Crosby to the Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks, including the No. 14 overall pick in 2026. Now, that’s not happening.

And now the Raiders are in the awkward position of having already agreed to trade away their franchise player, while being unlikely to get back the same level of compensation that they were to receive from Baltimore if they still end up trading Crosby. After all, now the whole world knows that he was unable to pass his physical and derailed a trade with the Ravens, so what team will still give up the value of two first-round picks for him in the coming days, weeks, or months?

Additionally, there’s talk that the Ravens could now pivot to the top pass-rusher on the free-agent market in longtime Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson.

The news has shocked the NFL and could have massive ramifications for the plans of several teams.

Here’s a look at reactions from the sports media world to the Ravens-Raiders Crosby trade no longer happening:

And the Crosby trade led to this unfortunate situation for a Ravens fan.

The NFL’s 2026 league year and free agency are officially set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

