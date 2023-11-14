Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As Josh Allen is learning, the problem with your team playing in primetime — especially on Thursdays and Mondays — is that you’ll inevitably be the main topic of conversation the following day.

And while that can be to your benefit when you play well, that’s not currently the case for Allen, who completed just 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. While the Bills entered the season with the third-best Super Bowl odds, they now sit at 5-5 after having lost three of their last four games and four of their last six.

With Allen having thrown a league-high 11 interceptions, the 27-year-old signal-caller has understandably — or perhaps, predictably — been the target of many media members on Tuesday morning. Considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league as recently as earlier this season, the narrative now seems to be shifting toward Allen being a liability for his team.

The Buffalo Bills are the oldest team in the NFL currently.. Is the man Josh Allen broken is a question that you HAVE to ask pic.twitter.com/CKIyvCPjex — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2023

i'm go glad i never tried to talk myself into believe josh allen was as good as patrick mahomes. did you ever try to do that? do you feel stupid for that now? did you ask yourself why you did something so stupid? just curious. — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 14, 2023

"At some point, Josh Allen is giving away games. … He reminds me of Brett Favre. Brett Favre might have been the most talented quarterback of his generation, but he lost a lot of games with recklessness and mistakes." —@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/83cvF1DRFV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 14, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when folks said my “criticism” of Josh Allen was because the Chiefs/Mahomes were threatened by his alleged greatness… rather than, yanno, the fact that he’s been a total roller coaster since he walked into the league. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 14, 2023

"At this point I think you say this is who Josh Allen is." MNF reaction and more in the latest @NFLonFOXPod ?: https://t.co/HR1mcjoMuk pic.twitter.com/lu1vkgKSTr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2023

First pick was not on Josh Allen, but the late interception is unacceptable. This is not an accident, not an anomaly. This is Josh Allen. You accept the great with the bad. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 14, 2023

While there are certainly valid criticisms of Allen’s play this season, it’s fascinating to see how quickly the narrative surrounding a player can shift. After entering the NFL as a polarizing prospect — due in part to some of the flaws he’s now showing — he established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2020, a status he seemingly maintained until the past few weeks.

One would think that a three-season sample size would outweigh less than a season’s worth of poor play, but in the NFL, every week is designed to be dissected. It also likely doesn’t help that the nature of Allen’s struggles have helped confirmed the biases that his skeptics have held against him.

For what it’s worth, not everybody is piling on Allen, as others have pointed out that the Bills’ struggles have extended beyond their quarterback. Furthermore, the advanced numbers indicate that the Wyoming product isn’t actually playing all that poorly this season.

People hyper-focused on Josh Allen's interceptions have Lost The Plot pic.twitter.com/vDUHt8Ewi2 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 14, 2023

While the comparisons to Brett Favre might be apt, the reality is that Favre didn’t have to deal with social media or the daily news cycle for the bulk of his Hall of Fame career. Make no mistake, Allen may very well be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL; you just wouldn’t know it based on the coverage of his performance on Monday night.