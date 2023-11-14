Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
As Josh Allen is learning, the problem with your team playing in primetime — especially on Thursdays and Mondays — is that you’ll inevitably be the main topic of conversation the following day.

And while that can be to your benefit when you play well, that’s not currently the case for Allen, who completed just 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. While the Bills entered the season with the third-best Super Bowl odds, they now sit at 5-5 after having lost three of their last four games and four of their last six.

With Allen having thrown a league-high 11 interceptions, the 27-year-old signal-caller has understandably — or perhaps, predictably — been the target of many media members on Tuesday morning. Considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league as recently as earlier this season, the narrative now seems to be shifting toward Allen being a liability for his team.

While there are certainly valid criticisms of Allen’s play this season, it’s fascinating to see how quickly the narrative surrounding a player can shift. After entering the NFL as a polarizing prospect — due in part to some of the flaws he’s now showing — he established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2020, a status he seemingly maintained until the past few weeks.

One would think that a three-season sample size would outweigh less than a season’s worth of poor play, but in the NFL, every week is designed to be dissected. It also likely doesn’t help that the nature of Allen’s struggles have helped confirmed the biases that his skeptics have held against him.

For what it’s worth, not everybody is piling on Allen, as others have pointed out that the Bills’ struggles have extended beyond their quarterback. Furthermore, the advanced numbers indicate that the Wyoming product isn’t actually playing all that poorly this season.

While the comparisons to Brett Favre might be apt, the reality is that Favre didn’t have to deal with social media or the daily news cycle for the bulk of his Hall of Fame career. Make no mistake, Allen may very well be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL; you just wouldn’t know it based on the coverage of his performance on Monday night.

