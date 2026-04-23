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Mike Vrabel made a stunning revelation that he would be entering counseling during Day 3 of the NFL Draft. And nobody can quite believe what to actually make of it.

The news was shared in quotes given to ESPN’s Mike Reiss in an article published at midnight on the eve before the draft. Vrabel first acknowledged the seriousness of the situation where he was photographed with NFL insider Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort in a statement given to reporters earlier in the week. He then took questions from reporters in a closed door session that has drawn criticism for the lack of transparency and accountability from both himself and the Patriots organization.

But while Vrabel and the Patriots have seemingly done everything they can to make the story go away with carefully crafted statements, gaggles, and the timing of the counseling announcement, it is seemingly backfiring in a big way.

The revelation about Vrabel’s counseling excursion taking place during Day 3 of the NFL Draft has invited fresh scrutiny on any number of fronts. And now the sports media is wondering whether there is more to come in the story and why Vrabel is taking this step at this time. It’s seemingly serious enough that it has to be done during the NFL Draft, but not serious enough that it can wait till Day 3? Many observers found that the news passes the smell test.

This story is now a full-blown PR disaster by the Patriots.

Why now, after he just spoke to the team and the media? Why not do this privately? Is something else coming? https://t.co/GIkZjbjsKg — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) April 23, 2026

I thought this was an Onion article at first. Is counseling not open on Sundays? I’m all for him doing what’s right for his family but maybe we can get counseling and still attend the draft. https://t.co/W5Rk0CZ2QN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 23, 2026

The Patriots have 8 of their 11 picks on Saturday. If the Patriots were a restaurant, this would be like the chef taking Mother’s Day off. https://t.co/NnSphtw9Gn — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton) April 23, 2026

But on the first two days of the draft, no counseling necessary! https://t.co/DWtoWLUklU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 23, 2026

Why is he getting counseling specifically on Day 3 of the draft and not the following Monday 💀 https://t.co/8IskdNAStD — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) April 23, 2026

Russini and Vrabel are going toe-to-toe for worst possible PR performance this situation could’ve had https://t.co/EzjQXBotmy — Jake Rabadi (@JakeRabadi) April 23, 2026

And now comes the counseling…a sit down with Oprah can’t be far behind https://t.co/H9Y5H5Y9lV — Glenn Ordway (@GlennDOrdway) April 23, 2026

It’s been a clinic as far as inviting more coverage of this story based on earlier statements and choices. When you have no good PR options, history always suggests to get ahead of it with full transparency. It’s going to be a very loud day for the Boston sports media market. https://t.co/hwYY0zQU1G — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 23, 2026

pls don’t tell me they’re about to drop more pictures 😭 https://t.co/EeFEUWth0B — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) April 23, 2026

The timing of this is odd. He’s missing a busy day of roster construction/decisions to seek counseling on a Saturday? So this is important enough that it can wait 3 days but couldn’t possibly wait 4-5 days? I’m all for people taking care of themselves and working on their… https://t.co/vFOTvn74LA — Mike Maher (@mikeMaher) April 23, 2026

The New York Post is going to release pictures of Vrabel and Russini kissing while the Draft is on, huh? https://t.co/NcxgoUEZkI — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) April 23, 2026

In attempting to bury the story in a midnight release the eve before the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel are only inviting further scrutiny. It makes you wonder what could possibly be going on behind the scenes, both with Vrabel personally, and with the organization. The decision to enter counseling during Day 3 invites so many questions about how Vrabel’s personal life is now impacting his professional job performance.

The timing is bizarre, especially considering Reiss’ report that Vrabel will still be in contact with the team while at counseling this Saturday. That doesn’t sound like someone who is so fully committed to his counseling that is so urgent it has to pull him away from his job. Also, this could have been addressed during his statement to the press earlier this week, which begs the question whether the counseling decision came suddenly. Was it something driven by the team or by Vrabel personally? And then, get your tinfoil hats ready, there’s now the suspicion that the New York Post has even more pictures they are sitting on and the Patriots are trying to get ahead of one last drop on draft night that would truly shock the world.

The situation could not have been handled much worse by Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel, and the New England Patriots every step of the way. And it looks like the PR crisis is far from over yet.