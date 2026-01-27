Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever you think of Bill Belichick, there is no denying that he is the most accomplished head coach in NFL history.

Six Super Bowl championships as a head coach, and two more as a defensive coordinator. 17 AFC East division titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances. The second-most coaching wins of all time (333). The most playoff coaching wins all-time (31). A member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

None of that, however, was enough for Belichick to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. According to a stunning reveal by ESPN’s Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham, Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after failing to receive the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction.

According to their reporting, several voters held the Spygate and Deflategate scandals against Belichick. One source specifically cited HOF voter Bill Polian, former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts during Belichick’s Patriots dynasty, as saying he believed Belichick should “wait a year” before induction as penance for Spygate.

Meanwhile, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is also in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, could get in before Belichick. The two have become bitter rivals since Belichick left New England in 2024.

There will be many reactions to this revelation, but in the moments after the news broke, the sports media lost its mind. Here’s a sampling of the shockwave that spread across media members from inside the NFL and beyond.

It’s a disgrace to the game of football for this to happen https://t.co/Xtk6ad4M5s — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 27, 2026

Whoever didn’t vote for Belichick should prob not only have their votes taken away but be executed. https://t.co/s69CPaCphB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 27, 2026

I need someone to explain to me what a first ballot hall of fame coach looks like if it’s not Bill! https://t.co/OVA2Ksmish — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 27, 2026

Regardless of your opinion of Bill Belichick, him not being a first ballot Hall of Famer is a disgrace — and a direct indictment on the Hall of Fame itself. Just an absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/TBuyVnbZAg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 27, 2026

This reeks of jealousy and spite. https://t.co/Pl8NVHFELe — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 27, 2026

Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer Bill Belichick.. Bill Belichick could be in 🐐 conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall Of Famer in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall Of Fame https://t.co/B82i0PTbMD pic.twitter.com/LIg7DoFrFT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2026

I can’t be reading this right. This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame. There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer. https://t.co/OXhL1Sd4FM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2026

I never would’ve thought that the sports figure to unite all of Twitter and temporarily end our deep division would be this guy. pic.twitter.com/0zKXKw5OKW — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 27, 2026

If rumors are true and Bill Polian led the charge of Belichick waiting because of Deflategate and Spygate does that mean that Tom Brady has to wait to? Because ain’t no fricking way Tom is waiting or should wait… and neither should Bill! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 27, 2026

And we haven’t even heard from Bill Simmons yet…