New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts to a call on the field during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
By Sean Keeley on

Whatever you think of Bill Belichick, there is no denying that he is the most accomplished head coach in NFL history.

Six Super Bowl championships as a head coach, and two more as a defensive coordinator. 17 AFC East division titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances. The second-most coaching wins of all time (333). The most playoff coaching wins all-time (31). A member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

None of that, however, was enough for Belichick to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. According to a stunning reveal by ESPN’s Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham, Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after failing to receive the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction.

According to their reporting, several voters held the Spygate and Deflategate scandals against Belichick. One source specifically cited HOF voter Bill Polian, former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts during Belichick’s Patriots dynasty, as saying he believed Belichick should “wait a year” before induction as penance for Spygate.

Meanwhile, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is also in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, could get in before Belichick. The two have become bitter rivals since Belichick left New England in 2024.

There will be many reactions to this revelation, but in the moments after the news broke, the sports media lost its mind. Here’s a sampling of the shockwave that spread across media members from inside the NFL and beyond.

And we haven’t even heard from Bill Simmons yet…

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley