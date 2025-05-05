Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are releasing kicker Justin Tucker. That release comes following the worst season of Tucker’s career, but also as allegations of sexual misconduct mount against him from more than a dozen massage therapists dating back to 2012. And sports media figures are taking note of the celebratory tone of Baltimore’s official statement announcing Tucker’s release.

The statement, which the Ravens attributed to GM Eric DeCosta, highlighted Tucker’s “drive, resilience and extraordinary talent” as well as the “significant and unforgettable moments” he produced for Ravens fans.

Almost immediately, sports media figures criticized the “tone” and language of Baltimore’s statement compared with the severity of the allegations.

“Was this tone necessary?” wrote ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes on X.

Was this tone necessary? https://t.co/nOeJkrWXFy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 5, 2025

“Seems like this should’ve been a pretty easy decision, actually,” wrote Jake Statzky, a producer on the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights.

“This statement makes clear that Justin Tucker would still be on the team if he was kicking well,” wrote Ringer editor Andrew Gruttadaro.

“Did Justin Tucker write this?” questioned ESPN writer Myron Medcalf.

Did Justin Tucker write this? https://t.co/41zxVh0Ahm — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 5, 2025

In January, a report from the Baltimore Banner revealed that 16 massage therapists from eight different Baltimore-area spas alleged Tucker sexually harassed them between 2012-16. Later, 10 additional therapists came out with their own accusations. The allegations range from Tucker exposing himself to making contact with them with his genitals and more.

Tucker’s legal team has disputed the reports that Tucker was banned from two of the spas, and provided legal testimony from a spa owner that the therapists did not file complaints against him at the time of the accusations.

Tucker released a statement through Outkick, saying, “It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry.”

Many media responses focused on the timing and nature of Baltimore’s response following weeks of turmoil around Tucker.

“The Ravens want to make very sure that you know they’re not actually sticking to their self-professed organizational zero-tolerance policy and they’re only releasing Justin Tucker because he sucked last year,” wrote CBS NFL analyst Jared Dubin.

The Ravens want to make very sure that you know they’re not actually sticking to their self-professed organizational zero-tolerance policy and they’re only releasing Justin Tucker because he sucked last year. https://t.co/H5rItKoTLo — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) May 5, 2025

Baltimore drafted a replacement kicker in the NFL Draft last month.

Tucker has not posted on his social media accounts since Jan. 30, when the Baltimore Banner story first dropped.