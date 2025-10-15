Graphic via Liam McGuire

If there’s one voice in broadcasting that has become synonymous with the AFC South, it’s Spero Dedes.

And the CBS play-by-play man is certainly well aware of his reputation for calling some of the NFL’s lower-profile, yet higher-excitement games — so much so that it has inspired the name of his broadcast team’s group chat.

“We actually have a text group chat with my partner, Adam Archuleta, and [sideline reporter] Aditi [Kinkhabwala] and my producers,” Dedes said during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Wednesday. “The title of it is AFC South Crew.”

Six weeks into the 2025 campaign, the CBS crew has yet to live up to its group chat’s name. Thus far, Dedes and Archuleta have only been on the call for two games featuring AFC South teams this season, with the duo headed to Cleveland for the Week 7 matchup between the Browns and Miami Dolphins.

But being attached to the AFC South isn’t just about calling games featuring the Jaguars, Texans, Titans and Colts; it’s more of a general vibe. Plus, by Dedes’ own admission, at least one of the division’s teams has begun to play its way out of his typical Sunday assignments.

“I will say, seeing the Colts go now to this higher level, it’s almost like seeing one of your children grow up to do wonderful and amazing things,” he said. “We are enjoying seeing some of these successes of our babies go on and do great things in the world.”

Dedes did, however, agree with Le Batard Show producer/co-host Mike Ryan Ruiz that there’s something off about the idea of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling a Colts game. Especially considering that if there’s one player who has embodied his enthusiasm for AFC South, it’s Indianapolis tight end Mo Alie-Cox — a name he admitted he adds some pizazz to when calling it.

Give Dedes credit; while many play-by-play announcers might be too self-serious to poke fun at such assignments, he’s more than willing to lean into the bit. Although he isn’t a part of CBS’ top team, he has still carved out his own niche as an NFL broadcaster — one that typically features four specific teams.