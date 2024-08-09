Credit: NFL on Fox

The NFL is ushering in a new era of officiating by introducing Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology during the preseason. And Thursday provided the first look at the NFL taking a step closer to replacing the hilariously outdated “chain gang.”

Hawk-Eye technology is revolutionizing officiating in professional sports. Sony’s Hawk-Eye system is already being introduced to the NBA to improve out-of-bounds and goaltending calls. The NFL is poised to follow suit, with Sony’s Hawk-Eye system expected to replace the traditional chain gang next season. While full implementation may be delayed, the league is actively working to integrate this advanced technology.

And that was on full display during Thursday’s Detroit Lions-New York Giants preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

The Lions-Giants game featured the “Hawk-Eye” technology to measure for a first down. It took a few minutes to make happen. “Are we going to use it if it takes this long?” – Phil Simms (he’s doing Giants games this preseason: https://t.co/s3ZDsqMuYq) 🏈📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Y1qCsLPwO3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024

With the Giants up 7-3 with seven minutes and change remaining in the second quarter, the Hawk-Eye technology was used to measure a potential first down. Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld connected with wide receiver Tom Kennedy on 3rd and 5, but it was ruled that the 28-year-old Kennedy was short of the yard to gain.

It was roughly three and a half minutes from the end of the play to the beginning of the next play.

Then, Sudfeld was stuffed on fourth down.

You have to imagine there were some first-time issues with this, too, but that didn’t appear to convince Phil Simms, who bemoaned the review’s length.

“Are we going to use it if it takes this long?” asked Simms, who is doing some preseason games for the Giants on local affiliates.

Simms’ feedback echoed the sentiment of many viewers, as fans took to social media to express their frustration with the lengthy review process.

Welcome to VAR in the NFL…the struggle is real https://t.co/UXH4S4v94J — Craig Wilkinson (@coach_wilki) August 9, 2024

This development is unintentional comedy. Tennis and soccer instant feedback. Football is a stationary ball. https://t.co/6pURbSpAdL — Jeremy White 🚂 (@JeremyWGR) August 9, 2024

They could just go to another commercial like they do everything else https://t.co/RS3pBmvQPx — Donaldinho 🍉 (@smcultra) August 9, 2024

While the initial rollout wasn’t flawless, it’s a sign of the NFL’s commitment to improving officiating accuracy. Time will tell if Sony’s Hawk-Eye can become a seamless part of the game, balancing precision with maintaining the fast-paced nature of football.

[Awful Announcing]