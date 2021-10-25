Last week, NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast aired with Spanish audio to many viewers, with local affiliate WDSU (New Orleans) coming in for particular criticism there (although it wasn’t the only station complained about). This Sunday, that appeared to happen again for WDSU during the Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49ers game, at least for those receiving the station through AT&T U-Verse. The WDSU English-language NBC feed worked fine on other providers, including this writer’s YouTube TV package, but it ran repeated graphics (seen above) indicating they knew there was a language issue on AT&T U-Verse, and encouraging those customers to reset their language settings. Here are some of the complaints about that:

@wdsu we’re not going to do this again all night are we? pic.twitter.com/6nDlQ4nvCe — david mcshane (@davidmc92639516) October 25, 2021

My broadcast tonight 10/24/21 is in Spanish for the second week in a row. This sucks! Will not watch! WDSU is a bush league/bullshit station! — Dale Morvant (@pathman2001) October 25, 2021

Why is the Sunday Night Game in Spanish again this week? @wdsu — Leo Pollard (@EducatorQue) October 25, 2021

Hey @wdsu Spanish language on SNF broadcast for the second week in a row. — wra504 (@metairiestrong) October 25, 2021

It’s unclear what exactly led to this issue, but it’s certainly notable that it happened to the same NBC affiliate for at least some of its viewers for two Sunday Night Football games in a row.

