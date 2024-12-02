Photo Credit: SNY

On Sunday, the final nail in the coffin was put into the outside chance of the New York Jets running the table and making it into the postseason. They fell to the Seattle Seahawks to move to 3-9 on the season. And after the game, SNY Jets’ analyst Willie Colon made it quite clear that he believes Rodgers’ mouth is writing checks his play can’t cash.

Heading into the game, we heard directly from Rodgers that he “felt great.” And that was backed up by this being the first week since Week 4 that Rodgers was not included on the team injury report.

Unfortunately, Rodgers’ clean bill of health didn’t translate into any significant improvement individually. He barely completed over 50 percent of his passes, and severely impacted his team’s chances of winning by tossing a costly pick-six to Seahawks’ defensive lineman Leonard Williams in the second quarter.

LEO TAKES IT HOME. pic.twitter.com/BzcOiWAM5g — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2024

This loss also marks the third consecutive game where Rodgers has failed to surpass 200 yards passing. Compare this to his MVP season just three years ago, and it just doesn’t look like Rodgers is the same quarterback.

After the game, Colon said that while Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was, he still has the same bold personality he had as an MVP. And Colon cited that as a problem given the team’s struggles on the year.

“That’s who Aaron Rodgers is. That’s who he has always been,” said Colon about Rodgers “smug” personality. “He’s just covered that up because of the way he has played. You can be smug and cocky when you are winning MVPs and you’re balling. You can make every play on the field, you can be smug. The problem is his smugness and his play aren’t matching up.

“The issue moving forward is that if you are a Jets’ fan, you’re damn right you have to be upset. All of us have sat through the Zack Wilson era. And we were told by Joe Douglas and his regime that once we get Aaron Rodgers, the bad times are behind us.

“They’re not! If anything, this is an ultra reset. So yeah, if you are a Jets fan, you have to be damn pissed off at Aaron Rodgers because when we give you the ball, the Aaron Rodgers, in game-winning situations. This is Kobe (Bryant). This should be an easy W for us. And our defense isn’t horrible.

“If I’m a Jets fan, I’m pissed off that we fired our head coach and we ended up 1-5 out of that. We got Davante Adams, and we haven’t seen him take over games like we have seen other elite receivers take over games.

“I’m looking at a running back who started the season as a top-five running back. You can’t find him on offense. I’m looking at a quarterback who will be wearing a gold jacket one day. And he’s the worst in the NFL. If you are a Jets fan, burn the whole damn thing up. Burn the whole building up, nothing makes sense. Everything is worse than it was before.”

“His smugness and his arrogance and his play aren’t matching up.”@willcolon66 reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments on Jets Post Game Live: pic.twitter.com/sMjUiFfT7J — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 1, 2024

Colon does perhaps have a point. After the game, Rodgers did shoulder some of the blame for the loss, but largely pushed the narrative that the “details aren’t there” from other players on offense.

“There’s 11 guys on the field,” said Rodgers in his postgame media availability. “Sometimes it’s my fault. Definitely multiple times today. And then sometimes the details aren’t there in some other spots too.”

Aaron Rodgers was asked about his health being at a high, but his numbers not being what he expected: “There’s 11 guys on the field, sometimes it’s my fault, and then sometimes the details aren’t there in some other spots too.” pic.twitter.com/0EPIUCaBGo — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 1, 2024

This is far from the first time that Rodgers has publicly thrown his teammates under the bus this season. After the team’s Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers told reporters that receiver Mike Williams ran the wrong route, resulting in a game-ending interception. Williams was then traded from the team just weeks later.

Now, the Jets have very few reasons to actually want to win games this season with their postseason chances looking more and more bleak. So it is certainly worth asking how long the Jets will even allow Rodgers to start for the remainder of the season, especially considering his continuous finger-pointing towards his teammates following losses.

[SNY Jets on X]