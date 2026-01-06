Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

We can officially label the Philadelphia Eagles regular season finale loss to the Washington Commanders a snoozefest.

Despite still having a chance at the No. 2 seed in Week 18, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni opted to rest his starters Sunday afternoon. The decision resulted in a quarterback matchup featuring Philly fan favorite Tanner McKee against ultimate journeyman Josh Johnson for Washington.

Just in case there was any doubt about the excitement level of this game, you could have tuned into Eagles’ Postgame Live after the loss to Washington to hear someone snoring on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Maybe it was a troll job by someone off-camera, but this didn’t sound like a person pretend snoring just to be funny. This sounded like someone who was passed out hard.

The heavy breathing that turned into an audible snore began as soon as host Michael Barkann introduced reporters Ashlyn Sullivan and Dave Zangaro to the show. Amazingly, no one was able to get to the culprit because the on-air nap lasted several minutes.

In addition to Barkann on set, Barrett Brooks, Ron Jaworski, Jason Avant and Reuben Frank are also in studio for Eagles’ Postgame Live. One of them would seem like the most likely culprits to have fallen asleep because they were mic’d up through the segment. But why didn’t someone give the snoozer a little nudge? And if a co-host didn’t want to do it, a producer should have. A producer once had the gall to interrupt Mike Francesa’s nap on live radio and TV for goodness sake. Certainly, someone could have woken up whoever fell asleep on Eagles’ Postgame Live.