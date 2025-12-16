Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Snoop Dogg will headline the halftime show for Netflix’s Vikings-Lions game on Christmas Day. The streaming service announced the performance on Tuesday, calling it “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party” and promising special guests when the rapper takes the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

SNOOP DOGG’S HOLIDAY HALFTIME PARTY 🎄 NFL Halftime Show – Lions vs. Vikings LIVE on Netflix December 25 pic.twitter.com/S5DOjEQLl1 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 16, 2025

“NFL, Netflix, and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” Snoop said in Netflix’s release. “We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Netflix is going all-in on Christmas football again. The Vikings-Lions game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET as the second game of a doubleheader that starts with Cowboys-Commanders at 1 p.m. ET. Amazon Prime will stream Broncos-Chiefs later that night, giving viewers three games across two streaming platforms.

Last year marked Netflix’s debut of broadcasting NFL games on Christmas. Beyoncé performed at halftime of Ravens-Texans in Houston, and the performance peaked at 27 million viewers. The two Christmas games averaged 26.5 million viewers in the U.S. and over 30 million globally, making them the two most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history. Beyoncé’s halftime show later won an Emmy for outstanding costumes.

“Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said. “We’re uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show.”

CBS Sports will produce both games for Netflix. NFL Media is handling the pre-game, post-game, and halftime programming, while Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing Snoop’s halftime show. Netflix signed a three-year deal to broadcast Christmas Day NFL games, with at least one game scheduled for each of the next two seasons. The Christmas Day games will also air on CBS affiliates in the competing team cities and be available on mobile devices with NFL+.